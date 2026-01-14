The Under $2 Aldi Frozen Veggie That Will Ruin Your Weeknight Dinners

If the Steamable Frozen Broccoli Florets were a hit at one point, the internet's opinion has certainly changed. One shopper on Facebook said that "this is the last bag [they] will ever buy from [Aldi]," admitting that they "used to brag about how good Aldi's frozen broccoli was but not any more." A customer on Reddit agreed with our consensus about the lack of florets, saying that "It looks as if [the broccoli] went through one of those sci-fi shrinking machines. They continued, saying that they'd "never seen florets this small before" and that they were so "small they almost fall through a fork." When it comes to flavor, shoppers agreed with us again, with one Redditor remarking that the broccoli was "very underwhelming... not much flavor at all."

For $1.29, you'd perhaps expect an underwhelming result, but Aldi has plenty of great products for affordable prices, such as these eight pantry staples you should always buy at Aldi. Despite our hesitations, customers do enjoy the convenience of the product, with one Redditor insisting that the fact the veggie can be steamed right in its plastic bag is "a game changer." A different shopper on Reddit said the product is full of "nothing but crunchy, tasty broccoli" and "is a beautiful, fresh green," continuing that they "highly recommend" the product. Still, if you're planning on heading to Aldi and craving broccoli, we'd recommend skipping the Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Broccoli Florets in favor of fresh broccoli instead (we all know that Aldi does produce better than Walmart anyway).