The Under $2 Aldi Frozen Veggie That Will Ruin Your Weeknight Dinners
Grocery shopping for the week is always a little bit easier when you can grab all of your essential items in one place, which is just one of the many reasons that shoppers love Aldi. When they're not getting sucked into the "Aisle of Shame" or caught up on an extensive beer and wine selection (in certain states), customers can peruse the aisles for frozen foods, pastries, cold cuts, fresh produce, and more for a pretty decent bargain. Although affordability goes a long way in today's economy, we took a deep dive into 16 cheap Aldi products you should avoid buying at all costs and determined that the Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Broccoli Florets will likely ruin your weeknight dinners.
Our biggest issue with this frozen veggie was false advertising, wherein the bag promises broccoli florets, but we found that more fibrous stems were floating around the bag than fluffy broccoli heads. Stems in general are tougher to chew and nowhere near as good as the broccoli heads, so opening the bag to an overwhelming lack of florets is a major letdown. Not to mention, the florets that were in the bag were flavorless and sad, making us question the worthiness of the, admittedly, already-low $1.29 investment. This bag was almost as disappointing as Aldi's Season's Choice steamed Asian-seasoned veggie medley, which is also a victim of false advertising.
Customers agree that Aldi's Steamable Frozen Broccoli Florets are a flop
If the Steamable Frozen Broccoli Florets were a hit at one point, the internet's opinion has certainly changed. One shopper on Facebook said that "this is the last bag [they] will ever buy from [Aldi]," admitting that they "used to brag about how good Aldi's frozen broccoli was but not any more." A customer on Reddit agreed with our consensus about the lack of florets, saying that "It looks as if [the broccoli] went through one of those sci-fi shrinking machines. They continued, saying that they'd "never seen florets this small before" and that they were so "small they almost fall through a fork." When it comes to flavor, shoppers agreed with us again, with one Redditor remarking that the broccoli was "very underwhelming... not much flavor at all."
For $1.29, you'd perhaps expect an underwhelming result, but Aldi has plenty of great products for affordable prices, such as these eight pantry staples you should always buy at Aldi. Despite our hesitations, customers do enjoy the convenience of the product, with one Redditor insisting that the fact the veggie can be steamed right in its plastic bag is "a game changer." A different shopper on Reddit said the product is full of "nothing but crunchy, tasty broccoli" and "is a beautiful, fresh green," continuing that they "highly recommend" the product. Still, if you're planning on heading to Aldi and craving broccoli, we'd recommend skipping the Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Broccoli Florets in favor of fresh broccoli instead (we all know that Aldi does produce better than Walmart anyway).