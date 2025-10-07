Buy This Aldi Frozen Veggie Blend And You'll Be In For Disappointment

Aldi is beloved for a lot of things, but fresh produce is not one of them. Apparently, frozen produce isn't Aldi's forte either. While we found plenty of frozen foods to buy at Aldi, the Season's Choice steamed Asian-seasoned veggie medley is one to avoid.

The box displays a vibrant mix of sugar snap peas, broccoli, carrots, and baby corn, and it comes with a packet of saucy seasoning to drizzle over the veggies as they steam. But what came out of the box wasn't anything like its depiction. The vegetables were nearly all carrots with a few measly pieces of corn, sugar snap peas, and broccoli haphazardly scattered throughout.

If we were disappointed by false advertising, the taste and texture of the veggies and seasonings did nothing to redeem them. Steamed frozen vegetables are fairly bland to begin with, so a seasoning sauce is a welcome addition to bring some Asian flavor. The seasoning packet states that it contains garlic and ginger, but these ingredients were far down the list behind soybean oil, maltodextrin, and sugar. We couldn't taste any aromatics, and without sesame oil or soy sauce, there was no trace of Asian flavors at all. In fact, sugar was the only thing we could taste. Sickly sweet vegetables are not a side dish we recommend.