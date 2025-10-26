The One Grocery Section That Aldi Clearly Does Better Than Walmart, According To Customers
Everyone's got their own method to the madness when it comes to efficient grocery shopping, whether that be the convenience of travel time and location, the best prices, or the best quality. Maybe you go to the Kroger by your house for last-minute food necessities, but you'll only go to Sprout's for fresh bakery items because you love their gluten-free selection. There have long been debates about which grocery chain ranks supreme when it comes to certain items, but there's one thing folks on the internet have decided: Aldi's produce is better than Walmart's.
Many customers have jumped to Aldi's defense on various social media sites, touting its supremacy over Walmart's produce thanks to both price and quality. Though there's a lot of competition in modern produce, we did rate it higher than Walmart's produce on our list of the produce selection at 23 popular grocery store chains. "I trust Aldi's produce more than Walmart — I've never had an issue with Aldi, but Walmart's produce molds so fast," said one shopper in a TikTok comment section, while another agreed that "Aldi is the ONLY place [they] buy [their] produce." In comparison, there are plenty of Walmart customers looking for shared misery about its failed produce items, such as a customer on Facebook, who complained about a rotten pack of cucumbers covered in mold, calling it "Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting."
Why customers believe Aldi's produce is better than Walmart's
When it comes to produce quality, customers tend to believe that Aldi takes the crown, which is why you shouldn't listen to this common Aldi produce rumor. "My Aldi always has great produce," said a shopper on Reddit, while another customer on the same thread said, "I always see people complaining about Aldi's produce here or on Facebook, but the produce at mine is almost always pretty good." A different shopper on TikTok commented on how Aldi's produce "seems to last longer" than other places, leading to better quality items than Walmart, while another TikTok comment section discussed how Aldi's produce is indeed "always so much fresher." Whereas when we look at comments about Walmart's produce, we find customers discussing how products are "mushy," "rotten," "soggy and moldy," and overall "nasty" in Facebook groups.
Aldi is generally also praised for being cheaper than Walmart, lending to its higher opinion. "I love Aldi produce, and it's so affordable compared to pretty much anywhere else," said one shopper in a TikTok comment section. Another customer on Reddit spoke about how "grateful" they were for Aldi's cheap produce, commenting that "it saves [them] a ton." When comparing prices, produce items at Walmart tend to have a price tag that ranges from a few cents to a few dollars higher than Aldi, though not in every circumstance. At the end of the day, Aldi's produce seems to offer the better value for popular grocery items, though there's always room to continue the debate.