The One Grocery Section That Aldi Clearly Does Better Than Walmart, According To Customers

Everyone's got their own method to the madness when it comes to efficient grocery shopping, whether that be the convenience of travel time and location, the best prices, or the best quality. Maybe you go to the Kroger by your house for last-minute food necessities, but you'll only go to Sprout's for fresh bakery items because you love their gluten-free selection. There have long been debates about which grocery chain ranks supreme when it comes to certain items, but there's one thing folks on the internet have decided: Aldi's produce is better than Walmart's.

Many customers have jumped to Aldi's defense on various social media sites, touting its supremacy over Walmart's produce thanks to both price and quality. Though there's a lot of competition in modern produce, we did rate it higher than Walmart's produce on our list of the produce selection at 23 popular grocery store chains. "I trust Aldi's produce more than Walmart — I've never had an issue with Aldi, but Walmart's produce molds so fast," said one shopper in a TikTok comment section, while another agreed that "Aldi is the ONLY place [they] buy [their] produce." In comparison, there are plenty of Walmart customers looking for shared misery about its failed produce items, such as a customer on Facebook, who complained about a rotten pack of cucumbers covered in mold, calling it "Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting."