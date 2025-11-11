The Smelly Reason You Might Want To Leave One Aldi Soup On The Shelves

Soup is one of those dishes that people in every culture enjoy. It is likely one of the oldest foods in the world and has endured because it's incredibly versatile, comforting, and delicious. While everyone has their own favorite soup, it's hard to deny the popularity of a good broccoli cheddar. It's thick, creamy, and perfect for a cold day when you need a comfort food pick-me-up. Unfortunately, Aldi dropped the ball when it made its store brand Specially Selected Slow Cooked Broccoli and Cheddar soup. While it should have been a slam dunk, reviews consistently point out an unsettling chemical taste and a terrible aroma.

You eat with your eyes and your nose as much as your mouth, so a soup that smells rotten before you taste it is not going to encourage you to want to give it a try. We mentioned the soup in a list of cheap products from Aldi you want to avoid, noting that it smelled like dishwater and had an unpleasant consistency. Some people have even reported finding hard, wood-like chunks of broccoli. But the negative feedback doesn't stop there.

Some kinder reviews pointed out that it was loaded with salt and criticized the product for tasting more like a powdered brand than one that was slow-cooked. Things go downhill from there pretty quickly.