The Cheap Canned Staple That Transforms Frozen Fries Into A Filling Meal

Frozen fries are one of the ingredients we always keep stowed away. This versatile item is a great side dish for a variety of mains, be it chicken, steak, or a Caesar salad (for the ultimate girl dinner). Prepping potatoes for fries is a time-consuming process, and as long as you have a reliable brand of frozen fries at your disposal, you can have a delicious side or snack ready in no time at all.

However, eating fries alone is kind of boring, especially when there are so many ways to improve their flavor. Luckily, you don't have to fork over a ton of cash to upgrade their taste. Simply turn to an affordable canned item: baked beans.

Baked beans are a touch sweet, with molasses and spicy undertones, which add more complexity than if you opted for plain canned beans. Plus, baked beans are packed with protein and fiber, meaning they can make a plate of fries extra hearty and satisfying.