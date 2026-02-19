The Cheap Canned Staple That Transforms Frozen Fries Into A Filling Meal
Frozen fries are one of the ingredients we always keep stowed away. This versatile item is a great side dish for a variety of mains, be it chicken, steak, or a Caesar salad (for the ultimate girl dinner). Prepping potatoes for fries is a time-consuming process, and as long as you have a reliable brand of frozen fries at your disposal, you can have a delicious side or snack ready in no time at all.
However, eating fries alone is kind of boring, especially when there are so many ways to improve their flavor. Luckily, you don't have to fork over a ton of cash to upgrade their taste. Simply turn to an affordable canned item: baked beans.
Baked beans are a touch sweet, with molasses and spicy undertones, which add more complexity than if you opted for plain canned beans. Plus, baked beans are packed with protein and fiber, meaning they can make a plate of fries extra hearty and satisfying.
They're good for your heart, the more you eat the more you ...
The process for upgrading your frozen fries with canned baked beans will depend on how you're planning on serving them. If you're not working with cheese, you can just heat the can's contents in a microwave-safe container, then spoon it over your baked (or air-fried) potatoes. However, if cheese is in the picture (which it totally should be; who doesn't like a tantalizing cheese pull?), you can spoon the baked beans directly over the cooked fries, add your cheese, and pop the whole dish into the oven until the beans are warmed through and the cheese is ooey-gooey.
The flavor of baked beans varies based on brand and type, so you'll want to have a good idea of their flavor before you start accenting them with other toppings. A savory batch of baked beans, for example, could be enhanced with spicy fresh or candied jalapeños and scallions, while a sweeter, more brown sugar-forward batch would pair well with sweet potato fries instead of regular ones.