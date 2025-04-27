13 Canned Ingredients That Will Upgrade Frozen Fries
You likely don't think of frozen french fries or any food that comes in a can as the makings of a gourmet meal. After all, frozen and shelf-stable items tend to be relatively inexpensive and don't always taste the best if they're not prepared well. But they can be the start of a seriously delicious dish. Fries, after all, can form the basis of just about any meal. Potatoes are one of the most versatile veggies you can have on hand, and frozen fries are just those spuds cut into small strips. Frozen fries are easy and quick to make, meaning you can get them on the table in no time flat.
There are a ton of canned ingredients out there that can transform your fries from a simple snack into a complete meal. In fact, there's a good chance that you already have some of them on hand. By putting a few of these humble ingredients together, you can make a delicious dinner for yourself — even when it feels like you have nothing in the house to eat.
Gravy
There are so many different sauces that can elevate frozen fries. Ketchup, mustard, and mayo may seem like the go-to ingredients to give your fries a boost of flavor, but they're not the only ones you can use to transform the flavor of your fries into something seriously special. If you want to give your fries the moisture they need to really shine, consider drizzling on some canned gravy. Canned gravy already has all the spices and seasonings you need to infuse your fries with a ton of flavor, and putting the thick sauce directly onto your fries will give them a poutine-like feel that's hard to resist. You can use any type of canned gravy here — chicken, veggie, or beef — just make sure that you heat it up beforehand for the most delicious results.
If you want to turn your fries into a complete meal, consider adding some other ingredients to the mix. Adding some meat, beans, or tofu on top of your fries will make them a bit heartier and form a nice base for that gravy. On the other hand, if you're trying to make more of a side dish or a snacking situation, you can also use the gravy as a dipping sauce instead of pouring it directly onto your fries.
Diced green chiles
There are few canned ingredients in the grocery store that offer more flavor than diced green chiles. We love having cans of them on hand because they're so easy to pop open and add to just about any dish that needs some acidity and a touch of heat. Plus, they're a great way to work some more veggies into a meal that may not have many to begin with. Just drain the can of chiles, throw them onto your cooked french fries, and add any other ingredients that could bulk up the meal. Think beans, cheese sauce, or even some ground beef.
One of the best parts about using diced green chiles is the fact that you really don't have to cook them at all before adding them to your plate. Plus, they tend to have a milder, less pronounced flavor than fresh green chiles, which is ideal if you're looking for a less intense, more balanced flavor profile in your french fry dish.
Spam
When you really want to bulk up your french fries and turn them into a whole meal, rather than a side dish, consider adding some Spam to the mix. Spam is that salty, ultra-processed meat that we love to indulge in when we're looking for a quick, flavorful addition to a meal. You can get Spam in a variety of flavors, but we like the original version to keep things simple.
There are a few different ways you can combine Spam and french fries. If you want a dish that you can eat with a fork, consider dicing the Spam into small pieces before frying it. That way, it's easy to grab a small bite of Spam with every single fry. On the other hand, when you're craving a snackier type of situation, you can cut the Spam into fry-sized strips for a more uniform snacking experience. Either way, the fatty, salty flavor of the Spam pairs perfectly with those same elements in your frozen french fries. It may not be the most nutritious meal you've ever eaten, but it will be a delicious one.
Chili
You don't have to go out to your favorite diner or fast food joint just to get your hands on some chili fries. And you don't have to hover over the stove preparing chili from scratch, either. Just buy a can of chili, and you'll be well on your way to delicious chili fries that only take a few moments to throw together. Cook the frozen fries in the oven or in your air fryer (or deep-fry them if you want them to be as crispy as possible and don't mind a little mess), and heat up the canned chili on the stove or in the microwave. Then, when both ingredients are ready, pour the chili over the fries, measuring out the ratio in a way that makes sense to your palate.
It's possible to stop there if you don't have any other ingredients on hand, but it's also super easy to elevate this dish even more with a few simple ingredients. We love chopping up scallions to add some freshness and sharpness to the dish, and of course, some melted cheese can make for a delicious addition to your chili fries. Once you try this dinner hack, you may never resort to a desperate late-night fast food run again.
Black beans
There is a way to make french fries more nutritious: adding canned beans to them. Black beans are super cheap at most grocery stores, and they take essentially no time to prepare. Plus, they can bulk up your french fries and take them from a side dish to a whole meal. Of course, you can use any type of canned beans you happen to have on hand, but we like canned black beans specifically because they generally come in a thick, rich sauce that makes the dish more interesting.
This is another instance in which you can feel free to add other ingredients you have in the pantry or fridge to make your meal more interesting. Some jarred salsa could be a nice addition, as can some hot sauce for acidity and parsley for a touch of herbal freshness. Even if you only have black beans and frozen french fries, though, you've got yourself a meal that'll help you feel full and satisfy your salty, savory cravings at the same time.
Smoked oysters
Seafood and fries are a match made in heaven. But if you're limiting yourself to frozen fries and the pantry staples you happen to have on hand, you may think it's impossible to indulge in this delicious combo. Luckily, that's not true. Tinned fish is a great way to work more seafood into your diet, and smoked oysters pair beautifully with frozen french fries. There is a lot of flavor packed into each tin, and it offers a bold, umami flavor that's richer and more complex than fresh oysters. That flavor combination pairs well with salty, slightly greasy fries straight out of the air fryer.
Your best bet is to get smoked oysters packed in olive oil, since you can drizzle that over the fries as well. For even more flavor — and a much-needed pop of acidity — consider adding some hot sauce to the dish. With just these few ingredients, you can make a meal that feels like it's straight out of a trendy restaurant — even when you don't have anything fresh in the fridge.
Corned beef hash
Some people feel hesitant about eating canned meat, but believe us when we say that it can be really, really delicious when it's prepared the right way. If you want to indulge in some canned meat that guarantees more flavor than you might expect, grab yourself a can of corned beef hash. We love this option because it's already seasoned, which means that all you really have to do is heat it up and enjoy. But if you want to make your canned corned beef hash even heartier, serve it over french fries for some extra fatty deliciousness.
Does corned beef hash already contain potatoes? Sure. But that shouldn't stop you from adding fries to the mix. After all, when has anybody ever complained about having too much potato on their plate? These two salty ingredients pair beautifully together, creating a dish that's heavy enough to fill you up on even the coldest or rainiest of evenings. However, since there's so much salt and fat in this combo, you may want to add a fresh ingredient to the dish to make sure it's not too rich. We suggest chopped chives, scallions, parsley, or even cilantro to finish it off.
Baked beans
You may think of baked beans as an ingredient that's reserved for toast or a side for a barbecue, but it turns out they pairs well with frozen fries. First of all, they can help bulk up your spuds and turn them into a whole meal, since they offer plenty of protein per serving. Plus, the beans' sauce can add a delicious richness to your plate.
Choose a variety of baked beans that has the flavor profile you're looking for. Some baked beans are on the sweeter side, while others pack more of a savory punch with acidic notes. Then, heat them up before adding them to the top of your fries. Up the flavor ante even more with a dash of hot sauce, or, if you're using a sweeter variety of canned beans, try adding a squirt of mustard to offer some acidity and balance those flavors nicely.
Tomato paste
Imagine this: You take your frozen french fries out of the freezer, place them in the oven or the air fryer, and start cooking them. As you're digging through the fridge to find all the condiments you need to make them taste as good as possible, you realize that there's something missing: the ketchup. For true ketchup lovers, the idea of eating a full serving of fries without the condiment is nothing short of a nightmare. But you may not have to make an emergency grocery run if you happen to have some tomato paste on hand. You can try to utilize the pantry staple to make a ketchup-like dip for your frozen fries.
Will doctored-up tomato paste ever taste like real ketchup? Maybe not. But it's worth a try, and it should yield similarly salty-sweet results. Your best bet is to thin out your tomato paste — perhaps with water or with some white distilled vinegar — then add some sugar or honey to the mixture. Taste the sauce as you go to ensure you like how it tastes before serving it with your fries. It may not be the most conventional ketchup hack out there, but it'll get the job done in a pinch.
Salmon or tuna
Tinned fish has been super popular for several years now, but you don't have to get the super fancy stuff to take part in this trend. Sometimes, all you need is a good old-fashioned can of salmon or tuna to take a meal to a whole new level. That's certainly the case when you're working with frozen french fries. Fries, on their own, aren't hearty and won't keep you full for very long. But once you add some canned salmon or tuna into the mix, you'll have bulked-up fries and a satiating meal.
We love bringing together fries and canned fish because it takes essentially no prep work at all. Just open the can, scoop some fish out, and serve it over your fries. For the most delicious results, though, look for canned fish that's packed in olive oil. That way, you get a bit of extra flavor and fattiness, which will help bring the dish together. Add some mayo on top of your fish and fries for an even richer flavor profile.
Chicken
If there's one canned ingredient we always like to have on hand, it's canned chicken. Sure, it may not be chicken in its most delicious form, but it's super convenient, considering it requires no cooking at all. Like with canned fish, all you have to do is open the can and add the contents to your cooked fries, and you have a hearty meal waiting for you.
However, plain chicken can only add so much flavor to the dish, so we suggest making it more interesting with a few extra ingredients or by doing a bit more prep work. We love using canned chicken to make a creamy chicken salad, which can also serve as an excellent fry topping. You can also cook the chicken for crispier, chewier texture. No matter how you decide to prepare your canned chicken, it's sure to make basic frozen fries a bit more special.
Creamed corn
Yes, you can make creamed corn from scratch, but it takes a bit of time and effort to get it right. If you want to pair that rich but still light and creamy flavor with your fries, we suggest using canned creamed corn. It tastes almost as good as the homemade stuff, and it can function as a delicious, albeit unconventional, topping for your fries. Because canned creamed corn is relatively thin, it works almost like gravy, providing a nice, saucy topping for your fries. Plus, its subtle sweetness works well with the inherent saltiness of fries, making for a nice balance of flavors.
All you need to do is heat up your creamed corn before you add it onto your cooked fries. Then, consider adding other ingredients to finish off the dish. Chopped scallions, hot sauce, and fresh herbs are a great place to start. Adding protein can also make your fries heartier.
Shredded sauerkraut
French fries are somewhat heavy and fatty. If you want a balanced dish, you need something that's going to cut through all that heaviness. That's where canned shredded sauerkraut comes into play. It complements the fries' saltiness, and its acidity balances out the fattiness. Adding just a bit of shredded sauerkraut can give your fries the freshness they need.
Of course, you can just pair frozen french fries and canned shredded sauerkraut together, but it also works in conjunction with other ingredients. A lot of the other canned ingredients on this list are on the heavier end of the spectrum, so canned sauerkraut can be added to most of these other combos for an extra burst of flavor intensity. And since canned sauerkraut is generally pretty affordable, it's a cheap and easy way to take your frozen fries to new heights.