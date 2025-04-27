13 Canned Ingredients That Will Upgrade Frozen Fries

You likely don't think of frozen french fries or any food that comes in a can as the makings of a gourmet meal. After all, frozen and shelf-stable items tend to be relatively inexpensive and don't always taste the best if they're not prepared well. But they can be the start of a seriously delicious dish. Fries, after all, can form the basis of just about any meal. Potatoes are one of the most versatile veggies you can have on hand, and frozen fries are just those spuds cut into small strips. Frozen fries are easy and quick to make, meaning you can get them on the table in no time flat.

There are a ton of canned ingredients out there that can transform your fries from a simple snack into a complete meal. In fact, there's a good chance that you already have some of them on hand. By putting a few of these humble ingredients together, you can make a delicious dinner for yourself — even when it feels like you have nothing in the house to eat.