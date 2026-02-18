3 Changes You'll Notice At Dairy Queen In 2026

Do you love Dairy Queen? You'll have even more reasons to stop by DQ in 2026. The chain is bringing back fan favorites and introducing new ones this year, and we've got the scoop. From new blizzard flavors to infusing a little sweet heat into entrees (and drinks), there is something new for you and your whole crew to enjoy.

One thing Dairy Queen regulars can continue to count on is its Blizzard of the Month. Last year, the chain introduced Blizzard flavors like Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake, Caramel Toffee Cookie, and Peppermint Bark. They also combined two classics into one match-made-in-DQ-heaven treat, the Oreo Reese's Blizzard. This year promises even more fresh flavors to explore, plus a classic standby back just in time for Valentine's Day — the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. DQ diehards might have to make room in their Dairy Queen Blizzard ranking for this year's varieties.

But that's just the beginning. 2025 also brought bold new flavors to DQ's entree menu, with mouth-watering Sauced and Tossed Chicken Strips smothered in Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce. This year, Dairy Queen is dialing up the heat even more with their new Swicy menu. These changes ensure there is something for everyone on the DQ menu. Did you know you can even order non-dairy ice cream at Dairy Queen? Here's a closer look at three changes coming this year to DQ: