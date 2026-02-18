3 Changes You'll Notice At Dairy Queen In 2026
Do you love Dairy Queen? You'll have even more reasons to stop by DQ in 2026. The chain is bringing back fan favorites and introducing new ones this year, and we've got the scoop. From new blizzard flavors to infusing a little sweet heat into entrees (and drinks), there is something new for you and your whole crew to enjoy.
One thing Dairy Queen regulars can continue to count on is its Blizzard of the Month. Last year, the chain introduced Blizzard flavors like Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake, Caramel Toffee Cookie, and Peppermint Bark. They also combined two classics into one match-made-in-DQ-heaven treat, the Oreo Reese's Blizzard. This year promises even more fresh flavors to explore, plus a classic standby back just in time for Valentine's Day — the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. DQ diehards might have to make room in their Dairy Queen Blizzard ranking for this year's varieties.
But that's just the beginning. 2025 also brought bold new flavors to DQ's entree menu, with mouth-watering Sauced and Tossed Chicken Strips smothered in Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce. This year, Dairy Queen is dialing up the heat even more with their new Swicy menu. These changes ensure there is something for everyone on the DQ menu. Did you know you can even order non-dairy ice cream at Dairy Queen? Here's a closer look at three changes coming this year to DQ:
Dairy Queen announces its brand new Swicy menu
Dairy Queen fans have long frequented the chain whenever they craved a sweet treat or a hearty meal. In 2026, DQ is heating things up with its new Swicy menu, where sweet meets spicy for a whole new way to enjoy the classic chain. Those craving a little sweet heat can choose from the Spicy Chicken Strip Sandwich or the Flame Thrower Chicken Strip Basket to awaken their taste buds. The Flame Thower sauce gives both entrees a kick with a fiery blend of spicy peppers and smoky seasonings.
Still waiting for the sweet part? Accompanying each item on the Swicy menu is a DQ staple in a brand new role — vanilla soft-serve dipping sauce. Yep, dunk your 100% all-white meat chicken strips, seasoned to fiery perfection and tossed with with Flame Thrower Sauce, in a cup of DQ soft-serve for a scrumptious Swicy experience. Go ahead and dip your fries while you're at it, too.
Introducing Dairy Queen Sparklers and Coolers
Also as part of its Swicy Menu debut, Dairy Queen is rolling out two new beverage options — Sparklers and Coolers. Sparklers feature sparkling water for a light and refreshing sip, while Coolers are made with a blend of DQ's famous soft-serve and Misty Slush, delivering a bright and creamy experience unlike anything else on the menu. Both drinks come as a classic lemonade — made with real lemons — that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. For the more daring, the Swicy Pineapple Lemonade with Tajín adds a bold twist, available as both a Sparkler and Cooler.
Opposites attract with this combination of tart lemon juice, sweet pineapple flavor, and Tajín — a classic chili-lime seasoning that began as a family recipe and turned into a global spice staple. The result is refreshing sweetness with a fiery kick all in one sensational sip. Order yours alongside a Spicy Chicken Strip Sandwich or Flame Thrower Chicken Strip Basket for the full Swicy experience.
Limited-time Blizzard flavors and seasonal treats
Dairy Queen kicked off 2026 with their January Blizzard of the month: Oreo Snowdrift. With cake batter donning a light blue hue, black-and-white Oreo pieces, and blended with a pillowy marshmallow swirl, this Blizzard looks like a snow day in a cup. This wintery wonder will remain on the menu while supplies last. DQ also debuted the Mocha Brownie Mudslide Blizzard this year, and the cold can't keep coffee lovers from this java-infused soft serve delight. Brownie pieces, chocolate chunks, and strong coffee blended in smooth soft serve — need we say more?
Dairy Queen is also hopping on the love train with the chain's Valentine's Day food and drink specials. Back by popular demand, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard is sure to put love in the air. Decadent red velvet cake pieces and silky-smooth cream cheese icing promise a moment of blissful indulgence perfect for your Valentine. DQ is also offering their iconic Fudge and Crunch cakes in Valentine's Cupcake form, topped with heart-shaped sprinkles and pink, red, or white icing. You can buy single cupcakes, or snag two for just $6 with DQ's Treats for Two deal.
If you love minty treats, you're in luck this March, as Dairy Queen will add limited-time minty specials to ring in spring. The chain will be bringing back its Mint Oreo Blizzard, a fan favorite blend of creme de menthe and Oreo pieces. It has also announced the debut of the Mint Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone, featuring DQ vanilla soft serve dipped in a mint-green cookie crumble coating. It's a bright, cool, refreshing treat that will be hitting stores on February 23.