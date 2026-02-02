The Valentine's Day Food And Drink Specials Your Favorite Chains Are Rolling Out
Is anything more romantic than a Valentine's dinner at your favorite chain restaurant with someone special? Probably yes. But that doesn't change the fact that you still need to eat on Valentine's Day. It also can't hurt to amp up the romance a little with love-themed food and drink specials at a popular place to eat
2026 is shaping up to be another year of heart-shaped snacks, pink drinks, and dinner reservations at places that don't always offer such things. A few restaurants have made Valentine's Day a tradition and offer the same deals year after year. Others are shaking up what they have to offer with some limited-time treats that may not affirm your love everlasting, but will probably put a smile on someone's face for an evening, and you can't go wrong with that.
So go the extra mile and head to a favorite restaurant or cafe with the object of your ardour, picking from this list of Valentine's Day specials at popular chains this February 14th.
Applebee's Smoocho Sips cocktails
Start Valentine's Day with a dash of liquid courage at Applebee's. The chain's $6 Mucho Smoocho Sips cocktails (and one mocktail) have already returned in time for Valentine's Day. What's a Smoocho Sip? The love-themed favorite is a Tipsy Cupid, a spiked lemonade made with orange liqueur, strawberry flavor, lemon sour, and Smirnoff vodka. New for 2026 is the Prickly Ever After Rita, a margarita with Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Tequila, prickly pear, lime, and orange liqueur.
Starbucks Valentine's Beverages
Starbucks has two new beverages being promoted for Valentine's Day. First up is the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew, a coffee-based drink with Starbucks's cold brew plus a layer of pink foam. Next up is the coffee-free Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino, a blended, cold strawberry drink topped with whipped cream. They're only available for a limited time, so why not try both?
Dairy Queen Valentine's treats
If you need help chilling your passions, Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the Month for February is Red Velvet Cake. It mixes Dairy Queen's vanilla soft serve ice cream with red velvet cake chunks and cream cheese icing. For something more shareable, a Treats for Two involves a pair of Valentine's cupcakes, which are holiday-themed mini versions of DQ Fudge and Crunch Cakes, for $6.
Chick-fil-A heart-shaped trays
Do you love Chick-fil-A chicken almost as much as you love love? Bring the two together with Chick-fil-A's heart-shaped trays for Valentine's Day. You can order heart-shaped trays filled with six chocolate chunk cookies, a dozen brownie halves, 10 Chick-n-Strips or Chick-n-Minis, or go all in on a heart full of 30 nuggets. The trays are available until February 14.
Insomnia Cookies' Valentine's reservations
Insomnia Cookies is doubling down on its Valentine's specials. Start with a Valentine's Day six-pack of cookies, or go all out with the Warm Cookies, Hot Date event. Participating locations will take dinner (sort of) reservations. For $30, you get six cookies, three dipping sauces (milk chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel), and two orders of milk, only on February 12 and 13 from 8 p.m.
Morton's Steakhouse Love Bird cocktail
A Valentine's Day steakhouse dinner is a classic date, and Morton's Steakhouse has you covered. Make reservations between February 6 and 15 for $179 per couple. Throw in $99 more for a bottle of Flowers Pinot Noir or Chardonnay plus a long-stemmed rose at your table. A special cocktail for the occasion is a Love Bird Valentine's sip, featuring 1800 Cristalino, Chambord, pineapple, and lime.
P.F. Chang's 5-course dinner reservations
P.F. Chang's is offering a $89.99 5-course dinner for two this Valentine's Day, including some of the chain's most popular items. The first course is out of your hands, selected by the chef to get the meal rolling. The second is soup, followed by an appetizer round featuring dumplings, spareribs, or lettuce wraps. Next, choose entrees such as miso-glazed salmon or Mongolian beef, and then a dessert round finishes the meal.
Dunkin's Valentine's menu
Dunkin is dunking on the season and going all out with its limited-time menu. Seven Valentine's-themed punny drinks include the Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher, the Perfect Matcha, and the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte. In addition, every one of its filled donuts is available in a heart shape. Also, new this year, is a 25-count heart-shaped tin of famous Munchkins donuts.
Tim Hortons Valentine's donuts
Starting January 28, Tim Hortons is rolling out Valentine's Day menu items, including two donuts and corresponding Timbits. First up is a chocolate cake donut with a bright pink raspberry glaze and a vanilla drizzle. Next is Tim's ValenTIMS Day donut and Timbit. That's a traditional yeast donut dipped in vanilla-flavored icing and doused in pink sprinkles. The Timbit version gets a glaze and sprinkles.
Cinnabon Valentine's discount
If you're a fan of Cinnabon and a member of the rewards program, you can get 20% off a CinnaPack at participating locations from February 9 through 22. That means you can enjoy over a week of sugary Valentine's treats if you want. Or make up for forgetting something else on the day with a quick, cinnamon and icing mea culpa on February 15.
California Pizza Kitchen's dinner for two
California Pizza Kitchen has a Sweet Deal for 2 from February 9-15 for you and your sweetie. That's one starter, two entrees, and one dessert. Dine in or take it home so you can watch a show with heart-shaped thin-crust pizza. There are a few other options to choose from, including salads and pasta, with prices starting at $60.
Heart-shaped pizza at Pizza Hut
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria in Chicago may have pioneered the heart-shaped pizza in the 1990s, but it's become a staple of numerous chains since, including Pizza Hut. Sure, it's just a medium pizza with a single topping, but the dough has been shaped to look like a heart, and that's cute, right? Or find heart pizzas at Domino's, Papa John's, Boston Pizza, Papa Murphy's, and more.
White Castle's Valentine's Dinner
Is White Castle on your list of romantic restaurants? Maybe it should be. The burger chain has been transforming its restaurants into intimate Valentine's Day destinations since 1991. On February 14, by reservation only, diners can experience Love Castle. The restaurants offer festive decor and tableside service, and a few unique menu items. Reservations go surprisingly fast!