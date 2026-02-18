Yes, You Can Order Extra Crispy McNuggets At McDonald's. But Is It Worth It?

Texture is one of the most important parts of any dish — especially chicken nuggets. McDonald's Chicken McNuggets aren't the best fast food nuggets, but they're plenty crispy. Still, if you ask for them well done, the workers may honor this special request. The process involves frying them a little longer, and the result is noticeable. But that doesn't necessarily mean you'll like it. Even though extra crispy McNuggets have some fans, others either don't see any difference or they think they're worse.

Some feedback on videos that popularized this nugget hack indicate that not every McDonald's is willing to do this for you, so your mileage may vary. Even though the crunch is improved, some reviews also note that the taste falls short. YouTuber @shophocho7798 said, "although it is more crunchy, it tastes a little burnt. I prefer the regular." There are roughly 30 ingredient in a McDonald's McNugget to form that signature taste, so overcooking them may make them taste off.

In a post on Instagram, @hellthyjunkfood compared extra crispy and regular McNuggets side by side. "I don't really get the hype," she said. While she did note that the extra crispy nuggets are definitely crispier, they weren't really better. "They're kind of unnecessary," she said. "Why change something that's not broken?" Extra crispy just may not be worth it.