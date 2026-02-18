Yes, You Can Order Extra Crispy McNuggets At McDonald's. But Is It Worth It?
Texture is one of the most important parts of any dish — especially chicken nuggets. McDonald's Chicken McNuggets aren't the best fast food nuggets, but they're plenty crispy. Still, if you ask for them well done, the workers may honor this special request. The process involves frying them a little longer, and the result is noticeable. But that doesn't necessarily mean you'll like it. Even though extra crispy McNuggets have some fans, others either don't see any difference or they think they're worse.
Some feedback on videos that popularized this nugget hack indicate that not every McDonald's is willing to do this for you, so your mileage may vary. Even though the crunch is improved, some reviews also note that the taste falls short. YouTuber @shophocho7798 said, "although it is more crunchy, it tastes a little burnt. I prefer the regular." There are roughly 30 ingredient in a McDonald's McNugget to form that signature taste, so overcooking them may make them taste off.
In a post on Instagram, @hellthyjunkfood compared extra crispy and regular McNuggets side by side. "I don't really get the hype," she said. While she did note that the extra crispy nuggets are definitely crispier, they weren't really better. "They're kind of unnecessary," she said. "Why change something that's not broken?" Extra crispy just may not be worth it.
Not a crunch you want to munch
According to a McDonald's employee on Reddit, well done McNuggets aren't a very common request, "We only get 1-2 special requests for nuggets in a full 8 hour shift," they said. But they're also not a difficult one. The chain's workers simply put your nuggets in their own basket and cook them for an extra 30 seconds. Extra crispy nuggets look slightly darker than usual, but still golden brown. They also provide a noticeable crunch. If texture is your thing, it may be worth trying. It's the flavor where things fall short for some.
Whether you prefer extra crispy McNuggets or just enjoy them as they come, there is an advantage to asking for the custom order. When requesting that the nuggets be cooked well done, they have to be made to order. That means you're getting your nuggets fresh out of the fryer to pair with your favorite dipping sauce. Even regular McNuggets taste their best when they're fried to order, rather than sitting under a heat lamp. If you don't mind the taste of slightly overcooked breading, it's possible that this could improve the McNugget experience for you.
If the extra crispy McNuggets tip has you interested in ordering some, why not double down and try this sweet and saucy McNuggets hack at the same time? A smothering of mayo and sweet and sour sauce could be all your extra crispy McNuggets need.