Stomach Trouble From Cabbage? These Cooking Methods May Help

A part of the cruciferous family, cabbage comes in many colorful varieties and is among the most budget-friendly veggies at the grocery store. It's a winter-hearty vegetabe with a long shelf life that's amenable to raw and cooked recipes that you're sure to enjoy. So, what's not to love? Well, for some, cabbage is a stomach irritant that causes gas and bloating. But, cooking it might help.

The reason cabbage (and beans, for that matter) is a "musical fruit" is due to a complex sugar known as raffinose. Raffinose is especially hard for the human gut to digest because the small intestine cannot process it. So, by the time it reaches the colon, the bacteria used to break it down release gas that leads to bloating and flatulence. Furthermore, as a cruciferous veggie, cabbage also contains high amounts of sulfuric compounds, which also cause flatulence — and fragrant flatulence at that! Raw cabbage has the purest concentration of raffinose and sulfur, but there are various cooking methods that will rid cabbage of these gas-causing compounds.

The best method for ridding cabbage of both raffinose and sulfuric compounds is fermentation. Whether you're making kimchi or sauerkraut, fermenting cabbage is an easy, hands-off cooking method with delicious and beneficial results. During the fermentation process, bacteria feed on the complex sugars and other complex compounds, breaking them down into simpler carbohydrates for easier digestion and, in turn, gas prevention. Moreover, fermented goods have a longstanding reputation as being the healthiest types of food for gut health and even reproductive health.