14 Tips You Need For Roasting Cabbage

Kale might have gotten all the love in recent years, but there's one cruciferous vegetable that deserves more praise. It's cabbage, the budget-friendly kitchen staple you should always have close to hand if you enjoy bitter greens. We love having cabbage on hand because it's so incredibly versatile. You can eat it raw, either on its own or in slaws. But there are so many other ways to cook cabbage. It can be fried, sautéd, or grilled over an open flame.

However, if you want to capture its leafy deliciousness in all its glory, you may want to try roasting your cabbage. Roasting brings out a sweeter flavor in your cabbage, which makes it palatable even for those who generally don't enjoy eating a lot of greens.

That being said, it's easy to mess up roasted cabbage, especially if it's an ingredient you're not familiar with cooking. That's why we want to share some helpful cabbage-roasting tips to ensure your wintertime vegetable cooking experiments go to plan.