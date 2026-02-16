Use Up Leftover Breakfast Sausage By Whipping Up A Mexican Dinner Staple

Few things in life can set you up for a great day like a filling and delectable breakfast. But what do you do if you've finished your morning meal and find an untouched breakfast sausage remaining on the plate or some still uncooked in the fridge? Well, if you're hoping to avoid throwing away valuable food like the average family does, there's an easy way to repurpose those leftover sausages into a second meal: Use them in a breakfast-style quesadilla.

No matter the time of day, one of the most creative ways to use leftover breakfast sausage is to pop them into a quesadilla. Whether you're saving the processed meat products for the next day's morning meal or going the breakfast-for-dinner route, using those links or patties as a prime ingredient for quesadillas provides a tasty option.

Now, you'll need a few more items to create the quesadillas, starting with tortillas and cheese. But whatever recipe you choose to follow, this simple option can be utilized by cooks of all skill levels, and offers a range of potential culinary paths to follow.