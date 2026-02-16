Use Up Leftover Breakfast Sausage By Whipping Up A Mexican Dinner Staple
Few things in life can set you up for a great day like a filling and delectable breakfast. But what do you do if you've finished your morning meal and find an untouched breakfast sausage remaining on the plate or some still uncooked in the fridge? Well, if you're hoping to avoid throwing away valuable food like the average family does, there's an easy way to repurpose those leftover sausages into a second meal: Use them in a breakfast-style quesadilla.
No matter the time of day, one of the most creative ways to use leftover breakfast sausage is to pop them into a quesadilla. Whether you're saving the processed meat products for the next day's morning meal or going the breakfast-for-dinner route, using those links or patties as a prime ingredient for quesadillas provides a tasty option.
Now, you'll need a few more items to create the quesadillas, starting with tortillas and cheese. But whatever recipe you choose to follow, this simple option can be utilized by cooks of all skill levels, and offers a range of potential culinary paths to follow.
Quesadillas provide an easy vehicle for leftover breakfast sausage
Any quesadilla starring sausage will almost certainly start with tortillas, shredded cheese, and eggs alongside the meat itself. But you may also want to add ingredients familiar to Mexican cuisine like jalapeño peppers and a little bit of spice — add some paprika and garlic powder to the sausage, perhaps, or a dash of Tajín — given the origins of this flatbread sandwich. Feel free to throw in some vegetables, too — bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions all work. You could also add chopped tomatoes and a few fresh herbs if you have them. Cilantro is a good bet.
Our sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast quesadilla recipe, which leans in a Tex-Mex direction, will likely appeal to anyone not interested in reinventing the quesadilla wheel. If you're eating the meal in the evening, you may want to skip the egg. You can also easily swap in pre-cooked sausage here, though it's best to chop down any links or patties into a more crumbly form before assembling the quesadillas. But if you start to get into a culinary adventure-zone, try making one of our tasty fresh salsas as the perfect accompaniment to your new sausage-based quesadilla meal. At the very least, mix up a batch of perfect crave-worthy guacamole to dip each triangle into as you eat.