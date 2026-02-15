6 Boomer Cooking Tricks That Don't Actually Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking and eating together have been bonding experiences across cultures since the dawn of humanity. When we share food, it shows us how much we share as people. But sometimes, when we occupy the kitchen alongside the older generation, we can't help but notice the things we don't have in common.

Born after the Great Depression and World War II, the baby boomer generation emerged into a new world of culinary innovation — one in which they continued to be pioneers. They watched TV shows that taught them about food from around the world. They learned how to cook in the age of canned pantry staples and the microwave. Today, their desire to cook at home far outpaces that of younger generations, and they've certainly got the experience, with the youngest boomers now in their 60s.

Many of the cooking tips that boomers learned over the years are tried and true, but others they swear by are actually some of the biggest food myths. Some of these culinary techniques are downright unappetizing and just as hard for boomers to let go of as those with genuine value. Here are just a few outdated cooking tricks that still get too much use in boomer kitchens.