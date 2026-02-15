These 7 Restaurant Chains Serve The Best Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak has been confusing diners for decades. Thanks to its seemingly contradictory name, those stumbling across this Texan staple on menus often find themselves wondering (and sometimes asking their waiters) what kind of meat they'll actually receive once their meal is ready. Luckily, the answer is simple. Chicken fried steak is simply a thin, pounded-out cut of beef, breaded and fried like chicken. It's then topped with creamy country gravy — another Southern staple that can be confusing for those unacquainted — and often served alongside mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, or even breakfast items to create a complete, hearty meal. In an attempt to clear up this misunderstanding, some restaurants have even renamed the dish "country fried steak," but it seems as though this revamp might be having the opposite effect.
While the exact origins of this heartwarming dish are vague at best and Texas truths at worst, one thing's for certain — not every restaurant can pull it off. Soul food is almost always going to be better at a mom-and-pop joint, and the same is true for chicken fried steak. If you have a hankering or you find yourself far from prime chicken fried steak territory, however, it's sometimes necessary to make do with a chain. Luckily, these restaurants deliver. Whether you're looking for an affordable, 24-hour dining experience at Denny's, an escape into the country lifestyle at Cracker Barrel, or a truly monstrous portion size at Twin Peaks, these restaurants can give you a taste of home wherever you find yourself.
Cracker Barrel
If you have a craving for comforting, country-style food, it's a pretty safe bet to assume Cracker Barrel has it on the menu. With over 600 locations in 44 states at the time of writing, it's also not difficult to find a restaurant near you, and once you do, you know you won't be paying an arm and a leg for a filling meal — if you can resist the allure of its gift shop full of toys and trinkets, that is. While you can expect some big changes coming to Cracker Barrel in 2026, especially after its disastrous attempt at a rebrand, nixing its chicken fried steak from the menu won't be one of them.
At Cracker Barrel, chicken fried steak is called country fried steak, but it's the same cozy dish you know and love. Topped with the restaurant's signature sawmill gravy and served with either two or three sides and your choice of corn muffins or buttermilk biscuits, this meal is sure to leave you ready for a nap on the front porch in a rocking chair.
According to reviewers, the thing that sets Cracker Barrel's chicken fried steak apart from the competition is the topping. "The real star of this dish was the gravy," said food reviewer @oldscoolkevmo on TikTok. "It didn't have any meat in it, but it was super smooth and loaded with flavor." Copycat recipes for the restaurant's sawmill gravy specifically mention repurposed bacon drippings, and it's no secret that this often-discarded product is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your recipes.
Texas Roadhouse
As it's another go-to for hearty comfort meals, you'd be correct in assuming that Texas Roadhouse has a delicious chicken fried steak as a permanent fixture on its menu. Here, it's called a country fried sirloin, revealing the cut of meat that the restaurant uses. Chicken fried steak is most commonly made with a cheaper cut of beef, like chuck, round steak, or cube steak, so Texas Roadhouse's use of sirloin sets it apart from the competition in terms of quality.
Included with your meal, you'll get two chosen sides and, of course, Texas Roadhouse's famous rolls with cinnamon butter. For many, these rolls are more than enough skew opinion to the positive on the entire dining experience, but customers say that the chicken fried steak is a great main dish that can stand on its own.
"The chicken fried steak is amazing," said reviewer @jeffreyjohn441 in a TikTok. "They do definitely have a good chicken fried steak recipe, guys." This meal has even inspired cooks to create restaurant-specific copycats, but if you're having a craving, you likely won't have to go far to find a Texas Roadhouse near you. While other chains might be slightly cheaper — this meal costs $15.99 without any upgrades — the more premium cut of beef and free rolls might just make the few extra bucks worth it.
Denny's
Chicken fried steak might not be the first menu item you think of when it comes to Denny's, but it's worth a mention. This chain's chicken fried steak is notable for two reasons: One, it's available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at over 1,300 locations across the U.S., making it incredibly easy to find, whether you have a late-night craving or simply want to stop in on your lunch break. Two, chicken fried steak is available with two different meals on the menu — both in the form of a country fried steak dinner and for breakfast, with the country fried steak and eggs combo.
Portions at this restaurant are a bit smaller than those at other chains, but it makes up for it with a hefty serving of sides. If you order the dinner platter, you'll get to choose two sides and dinner bread, and with the breakfast meal, two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bread are included.
While this is an often-overlooked item on Denny's menu — after all, many believe pancakes taste better at Denny's than homemade — it's generally well-received, with customers noting that it's crunchy on the outside and flavorful. "I tried the chicken fried steak for breakfast and OMG, I fell in love," said a TripAdvisor reviewer. "Gravy actually taste[s] home made and the steak was tender as a mother's love."
Bob Evans
Unless you're living in the Midwest or Florida, you're likely more familiar with Bob Evans as a brand of frozen food you might find at the grocery store. This isn't the company's original claim to fame, however, and this chain has over 400 family-style restaurants in the States. It's known for its cozy, comforting atmosphere, delicious breakfast, and trademark sausages, but it also has plenty of items on the menu that cater to lunch and dinnertime diners, like its country fried steak.
Here, the portions aren't quite as whopping as some of the other picks on this list, but they still provide a sizeable dinner. With your meal, you'll receive one country fried steak cutlet, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. This basic dinner will only run you $8.99 without any add-ons, making it one of the most affordable options we've included, but you can always upgrade your meal with an additional cutlet or more courses if you're feeling particularly peckish.
While this meal isn't a fine dining dish by any means, fans say it's consistent and delicious. "I'm pretty much a food snob but Bob Evans Country fried steak is my comfort food and so [I] will stop for it from time to time." shared a commenter in the Columbus Foodies group on Facebook. "Just had some last week. Extra gravy and those yeasty dinner [rolls]. Pretty perfect."
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks might have a simple reason for drawing in customers, but the food certainly isn't an afterthought. Serving mostly comfort food and bar staples, this chain is the place to go if you're looking for a hearty, greasy meal that's sure to satisfy. With everything from saucy wings to massive burgers coming in huge portion sizes, there's no way you'll leave hungry. The same is true when it comes to this restaurant's chicken fried steak.
Twin Peaks' chicken fried steak is hand-battered, topped with jalapeño cream gravy, and served alongside sautéed green beans and garlic mashed potatoes. The jalapeño cream gravy is a bit of a departure from the classic recipe, which often contains little more by way of spice than a sprinkle of some black pepper, but the addition of a bit of acid and spice should help to cut through the heaviness of the greasy fried cutlet and balance things out a bit.
Most reviewers note the large portion size and value for the money, but the steak's crunch and flavor also often receive high marks. "I don't know if it is fair to rate a restaurant on mainly one aspect, but I really do love their chicken fried steak." said one TripAdvisor reviewer. "A decent sized portion (fills a big plate) and for a reasonable price."
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is known for its — as the name implies — made-from-scratch comfort food, and a quick glimpse at the menu reveals that you're very unlikely to leave hungry. With everything from fried cheese curds to baby back ribs gracing the menu, this restaurant is the place to be if you're craving something fried, hearty, and fresh.
Its country fried steak meal also fits this description, featuring hand-breaded cutlets and your choice of two sides. As shown in a disclaimer on the company's website, its country fried steak contains pork, meaning it's more than likely that it took a similar approach to Cracker Barrel and included a bit of bacon grease in the gravy recipe. Customers seem to be a fan of this approach, with some even stating that it's the best they've ever had. "Cheddars for the win! Absolutely the best [chicken] fried steak I have ever eaten! And I have had my fair share!" shared a Facebook user in the Wichita Food & Booze group.
With that being said, however, some customers did have some issues with their meal. While the ideal ratio of breading to steak depends on personal preference, it seems Cheddar's is a bit heavy-handed with its batter — great if you want a good crunch, but a major downside if you're looking for more meat.
Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner might only be available in 14 states (sorry, Northeasterners!), but it's still worth a mention as a chain restaurant with a great chicken fried steak. This cozy franchise focuses on diner-style food, all-day breakfast, and big portions, and its chicken fried steak options are no exception. Similar to Denny's, you can find this entree included in both a breakfast and dinner platter. At breakfast, its 10-ounce steak is served alongside three eggs, two biscuits, and your choice of side. The dinner platter is similar and includes the same size steak, soup or salad, a cornbread muffin, and two sides of your choice.
The large portion is obviously a major draw here, but customers rave about the steak's flavor and texture, too — it's even topped the competition in best chicken fried steak roundups. Unlike some other options, Black Bear Diner's chicken fried steak seems to hold up well without becoming soggy, allowing you to enjoy some crunch throughout the entire meal. "Chicken fried steak was delicious with breading crunchy as [it] should be," said a user in a San Antonio Restaurants group on Facebook. "Even after 10+ mins with gravy on it still had a good crunch, not soggy."