These 7 Restaurant Chains Serve The Best Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken fried steak has been confusing diners for decades. Thanks to its seemingly contradictory name, those stumbling across this Texan staple on menus often find themselves wondering (and sometimes asking their waiters) what kind of meat they'll actually receive once their meal is ready. Luckily, the answer is simple. Chicken fried steak is simply a thin, pounded-out cut of beef, breaded and fried like chicken. It's then topped with creamy country gravy — another Southern staple that can be confusing for those unacquainted — and often served alongside mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, or even breakfast items to create a complete, hearty meal. In an attempt to clear up this misunderstanding, some restaurants have even renamed the dish "country fried steak," but it seems as though this revamp might be having the opposite effect.

While the exact origins of this heartwarming dish are vague at best and Texas truths at worst, one thing's for certain — not every restaurant can pull it off. Soul food is almost always going to be better at a mom-and-pop joint, and the same is true for chicken fried steak. If you have a hankering or you find yourself far from prime chicken fried steak territory, however, it's sometimes necessary to make do with a chain. Luckily, these restaurants deliver. Whether you're looking for an affordable, 24-hour dining experience at Denny's, an escape into the country lifestyle at Cracker Barrel, or a truly monstrous portion size at Twin Peaks, these restaurants can give you a taste of home wherever you find yourself.