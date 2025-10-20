Here's The Cut Of Beef That's Used For Texas Roadhouse's Country Fried Steak

If you're as popular as Texas Roadhouse then people are going to have questions about just what goes into popular dishes like the country fried steak. The thing is, there isn't much of a secret to it. While the budget-friendly Texas Roadhouse may not shell out for USDA prime steaks like high-end steakhouses, it does use quality USDA choice steaks that are almost as good, and all of its steaks are cut fresh in house. Texas Roadhouse also makes its steaks taste better by using simple things like sugar. And when it comes to making the best country fried steak, Texas Roadhouse opts for a cut of beef that is a step above most other recipes, using a sirloin steak.

Sirloin is a pretty popular steak cut in general; in fact, it's Texas Roadhouse's top-selling steak aside from the country fried version, but it's not the go-to for that recipe normally. Being a way to use cheap meat, country fried steak is more often made with a cube steak, which is a steak from the round that has been tenderized mechanically to make it more chewable. Steaks from the round are cheap because they are both lean and tough. Beyond its price, it's a popular cut for frying because its bland flavor won't matter as much when it's being fried and covered in gravy. It's more of a vehicle for other flavors than a star itself.