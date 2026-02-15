The One Denny's Classic Slam Breakfast We Wouldn't Order Again
Denny's captures the classic American diner experience, serving up budget-friendly dishes in a family-friendly atmosphere all day long. And the chain's most popular dishes revolve around breakfast. Perhaps the most famous menu item Denny's is known for is the Grand Slam breakfast combo, of which there are many. We sampled and ranked seven Denny's classic slams according to the assemblage of ingredients, harmony of ingredients, and the execution of the dish as a whole.
While most slams are definitely worth ordering, the Fit Slam is one of Denny's classic slam breakfast we wouldn't order again. Seeing the "Fit" label was already a red flag for us because sometimes cutting calories means sacrificing flavor. Plus, Denny's breakfasts and diner food in general are about hearty comfort food. The Fit Slam may be a low, 400-calorie meal, but taste-wise, it lives up to the flavorless stereotype. Consisting of a dry, toasted English muffin, fruit cup, two strips of turkey bacon, and an egg white scramble with spinach and grape tomatoes, the Fit Slam ticks all the macro boxes, offering a well-rounded flavor profile of sweet and savory. And while the carbs (i.e., fruit and English muffin) were fresh and tasty, the Fit Slam really faltered on the protein and fat fronts. The egg whites were expectedly flavorless and dry, and the wilted spinach and grape tomatoes didn't do anything to improve the scramble. The turkey bacon was charred and floppy, hardly resembling the crispy, ultra-savory bacon most of us crave.
Dietitians love the Fit Slam
The majority of reviews for the Fit Slam on TikTok and YouTube are from dietitians or fitness instructors who love to tout this low-calorie meal as the healthiest option by far, revealing that it has a fraction of the fat, calories, and sodium levels of the other slams. But, health and nutrition weren't part of our ranking criteria. So, if you want comfort food that tastes delicious, counting calories and macronutrients shouldn't factor into it. To that effect, our favorite Grand Slam breakfast is the utterly decadent berry-stuffed French toast slam, consisting of French toast layered with cream, fresh strawberries, and syrup, served with eggs made in any style and bacon.
While we value a comforting and hearty breakfast over a sad, flavorless, low-calorie slam, not all of the comfort food is worth ordering at Denny's. Some of Denny's worst breakfast items happen to be Slams, along with other famous dishes like steak and eggs and the moons over my hammy sandwich. Whatever you do, steer clear of the hashbrowns as they're certainly not worth the extra calories.
If you want a healthy breakfast, the Fit is the best option, and luckily, there are ways to make it tastier. Customers recommend making a breakfast sandwich by stuffing the toasted English muffin with the veggies, egg whites, and turkey bacon. Or, you can bring some heat and tanginess to the mix without sacrificing calories by adding a dash of hot sauce or black pepper.