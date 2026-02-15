The One Denny's Classic Slam Breakfast We Wouldn't Order Again

Denny's captures the classic American diner experience, serving up budget-friendly dishes in a family-friendly atmosphere all day long. And the chain's most popular dishes revolve around breakfast. Perhaps the most famous menu item Denny's is known for is the Grand Slam breakfast combo, of which there are many. We sampled and ranked seven Denny's classic slams according to the assemblage of ingredients, harmony of ingredients, and the execution of the dish as a whole.

While most slams are definitely worth ordering, the Fit Slam is one of Denny's classic slam breakfast we wouldn't order again. Seeing the "Fit" label was already a red flag for us because sometimes cutting calories means sacrificing flavor. Plus, Denny's breakfasts and diner food in general are about hearty comfort food. The Fit Slam may be a low, 400-calorie meal, but taste-wise, it lives up to the flavorless stereotype. Consisting of a dry, toasted English muffin, fruit cup, two strips of turkey bacon, and an egg white scramble with spinach and grape tomatoes, the Fit Slam ticks all the macro boxes, offering a well-rounded flavor profile of sweet and savory. And while the carbs (i.e., fruit and English muffin) were fresh and tasty, the Fit Slam really faltered on the protein and fat fronts. The egg whites were expectedly flavorless and dry, and the wilted spinach and grape tomatoes didn't do anything to improve the scramble. The turkey bacon was charred and floppy, hardly resembling the crispy, ultra-savory bacon most of us crave.