6 Denny's Menu Items You Should Avoid, Based On Reviews

For 70 years, Denny's has been a staple for those in need of a road-trip pit stop, a place to curb the late-night munchies, or a reliably affordable and satiating breakfast. And for the most part, this famous fast food chain gets the job done. If you're ordering a fan favorite like the cheeseburger or Super Slam — which boasts buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two sausages, two strips of bacon, and a side of hash browns — you're likely to leave the table content. But some menu items might leave diners with order regret and a stomach ache.

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Few restaurants offer a menu that consists entirely of hits, and on top of that, Denny's is known to have taken a bit of a nosedive. It's been reported that by the end of 2025, the franchise will have closed over 100 locations due to reasons like a decline in profitability, poor employee retention, and negative reviews.

Speaking of negative reviews, we've combed through the internet to create a list of Denny's menu items that you might want to think twice about ordering. We're not suggesting that you avoid the chain altogether — it's hard to beat those breakfast deals! — but we do want to help ensure that your next Denny's dining experience is a positive one.