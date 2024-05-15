The Rich History Of Steak And Eggs Begins In Australia

Breakfast comes in many tastes and textures, from a simple crispy toast, to an aromatic fire-roasted shakshuka, to a creamy bowl of porridge. Yet diners who like a bit of meatier fare will love starting the day with steak and eggs.

This old-school pairing lies on the heftier side, with an essence that may allude more to dinner than a morning meal. Yet there is magic in the combination, especially when you select the best cut of steak to serve with eggs for breakfast. The duo has a surprisingly far-reaching history, with it first enjoyed in Australia during the 19th century.

The country's large beef industry meant steaks came in ample supply, hence making them a morning option, too. The decadent morning treat later caught on with Americans, and the dish became a diner classic stateside. Other iterations exist abroad — the Vietnamese take on steak and eggs, Bò Né is a great example — but the dish's delicious essence lies Down Under.