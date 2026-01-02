The Popular Side Dish You Should Avoid Ordering From Denny's At All Costs

In one Reddit post, a former Denny's cook points out what he sees as quality issues at the chain, listing rehydrated hash browns near the top. A separate Reddit thread detailed the process. "So our hashbrowns come in a box, then you gotta fill it up with hot water and let it sit and soak for a bit in the fridge. After, we take it out, and put on the griddle." This was also confirmed in a Quora post.

We're not saying Denny's hash browns can't be tasty, but not everyone is enamored with them. One Reddit comment cut to the chase pretty quickly by calling them heinous. Other Redditors who saw a Denny's breakfast on an old episode of "Breaking Bad" explained the unappealing look of the potatoes by saying "it's Denny's," and that's just what you get. Reviews on sites like Wanderlog and Tripadvisor mention issues ranging from the hash browns being overcooked to being over-salted. Combined with the fact that they are just rehydrated potatoes from a box, the hash browns really start to lose any luster they may have once had.

If you're in the market for diner hash browns that really hit the spot, Waffle House is often called out as the best of the best. Its breakfasts beat out not just Denny's but IHOP, too. Of course, if you're in the mood for hash browns, you don't have to go to a diner. We've ranked not just fast food hash browns in the past but frozen hash browns you can make at home. If you really want the best hash browns, we think homemade is the best, and we have plenty of tips to ensure crispy hash browns that you'll love.