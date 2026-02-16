The Most Adorable Kitchen Decor Starts With Tiny Hobby Lobby Finds
We're always on the hunt for affordable ways to accessorize our kitchens. One of the best spots to find cute items that don't break the bank is Hobby Lobby. A quick cruise down the store aisles can reveal an array of sub-$10 decor options fit for your kitchen. But one of the aisles you may have never thought to wander down when looking to accessorize your kitchen is the dollhouse one. You can essentially create a mini kitchen by buying an array of adorable, miniature items and stylizing them however you choose.
Start with a Miniature Unfinished Wood Cupboard for $5.99 and accessorize it with items like this Miniature Pink Metal Baking Tray for $1.79, which can be affixed onto the unfinished cupboard with a dab of glue. If you can't afford real copper cookware in your kitchen, pick up a sub-$4 pack of Miniature Copper Pans for $3.29 to affix to your kitsch kitchen scene. You can mount all of these items to a wooden cutting board and display it on the wall, or carefully place them along your backsplash to add a pop of color and cuteness.
Cute and affordable ways to accessorize your space
These are just the start of things that you can accessorize your mini kitchen scene with. Hobby Lobby carries an array of dollhouse-sized decor that you can experiment with. For a Southern-inspired scene, stock up on an Miniature Iced Tea Pitcher & Glasses for $4.49 or a Miniature Home-Made Cookies On Wooden Tray for $2.79. Add greenery to your space with a Miniature Ivy Garland $1.49 or Miniature Potted Plants for $1.79 and you'll have a cute, nature-inspired diorama in no time.
While these might not be the most useful kitchen decor items you can choose, they will add a pop of personality to your space. Plus, playing with these tiny models may offer some sense of joy and calm. Once you tackle this fun decor project, you may want to move on to another equally creative one – fridgescaping — which we personally think is cool and not at all a waste of space.