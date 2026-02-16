The Most Adorable Kitchen Decor Starts With Tiny Hobby Lobby Finds

We're always on the hunt for affordable ways to accessorize our kitchens. One of the best spots to find cute items that don't break the bank is Hobby Lobby. A quick cruise down the store aisles can reveal an array of sub-$10 decor options fit for your kitchen. But one of the aisles you may have never thought to wander down when looking to accessorize your kitchen is the dollhouse one. You can essentially create a mini kitchen by buying an array of adorable, miniature items and stylizing them however you choose.

Start with a Miniature Unfinished Wood Cupboard for $5.99 and accessorize it with items like this Miniature Pink Metal Baking Tray for $1.79, which can be affixed onto the unfinished cupboard with a dab of glue. If you can't afford real copper cookware in your kitchen, pick up a sub-$4 pack of Miniature Copper Pans for $3.29 to affix to your kitsch kitchen scene. You can mount all of these items to a wooden cutting board and display it on the wall, or carefully place them along your backsplash to add a pop of color and cuteness.