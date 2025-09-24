10 Creative Tips To Master The Art Of Fridgescaping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Refrigerators have long served as a canvas for creativity in the kitchen, playing host to everything from your favorite travel souvenirs to your child's finest artwork. However, these creative flourishes usually don't reach beyond the boundary of the fridge door — that is, until the trend of fridgescaping came along.

The term was first coined by blogger Kathy Perdue in 2011 when she stored her produce in aesthetic containers. However, this trend has since assumed a life of its own, with modern decor enthusiasts transforming the inside of their refrigerators into fairy tale-esque displays.

If you are looking to get in on the action, the good news is that you don't have to break the bank. You can get started by using decor that you may already have at hand — including tinted glass pitchers and drink dispensers. Curate these essentials into themed displays with the addition of miniature artwork and mood-enhancing fairy lights to elevate the mundane. If you are ready to get started, scroll ahead for a beginner-friendly guide to dip your toe into the trend. Is it frivolous? Yes. Is it impossibly fun? Also yes.