How To Hollow Out Your Watermelon For A Festive Punch Bowl

Why use a boring plastic or glass bowl for your fave summer punch, when you can use a watermelon? These oval fruits offer not only the juicy, sweet flesh inside, but hollowed out, can become a unique, eco-friendly, and eye-catching beverage bowl to add a fun and functional centerpiece to your table.

Start by cutting a ¼ or ½ inch slice off the stem side so your melon sits flush on a saucer on the table. Make sure you only cut into the rind and don't reach the fleshy part. Next you'll need to cut a hole into the top of the melon to be able to scoop the flesh out — this can serve as a lid for your punch bowl to keep dust and insects out. A quarter of the way down should do the trick, but go as high or low as you'd like your bowl to be so you can get your serving ladle in and out with ease.

Grab a large serving spoon, ice cream scoop, cookie scoop, or melon baller and scoop out the flesh. Don't discard the flesh though — use it to make a fresh watermelon punch, or a more sassy Korean version. If you're using a melon baller, the little watermelon balls can serve as a snack or a sweet addition in your glasses. Make sure all the flesh and seeds are removed, then decant your punch into your watermelon bowl. Refrigerate for a few hours, or overnight if you have the time, before serving.