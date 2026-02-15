A Classic Cobbler Style That Fell Out Of Fashion (But Shouldn't Have)

Cobblers are truly underappreciated desserts. There are so many varieties of them, but most of them revolve around fruit — peaches, apples, cherries, and the like. However, there is a forgotten vintage cobbler recipe that's poised to make a comeback, and it's one chocolate lovers will fall head over heels for.

Chocolate cobbler is a vintage chocolate treat that's rich, dense, and made with love. The recipe, sometimes called pudding cake, is like a cross between a pudding and a cake. To assemble it, the batter (made with ingredients like brown sugar, milk, vanilla, chocolate, and flour) is added to the base of the baking dish before being topped with more dry ingredients (which are not stirred in). Then the treat is topped with boiling water before baking until it's molten, gooey, and decadent.

The origins of this dish are hard to pinpoint, but it's fair to say that its association with the word "cobbler" (despite eschewing fruit entirely) makes it decidedly Southern. Others have said that the dessert was popular from the 1900s into the Great Depression, as it was made with simple, pantry staples that could satisfy families on a budget.