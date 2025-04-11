Need An Easy Dessert Recipe? Try This Chocolate Cobbler
When asked to think of a cobbler, you'll most likely imagine a super comforting baked dessert served warm from the oven, with a golden biscuit-like top and a seasonal fruity filling such as peach or berries. While fruity fillings are a classic crowd pleaser, if you are the kind of person who prefers their desserts to be more on the chocolatey side, this might just be the cobbler recipe for you.
This super-easy chocolate cobbler recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes only minutes to assemble, then the oven handles most of the heavy lifting. Simply throw the ingredients together and get the dish in the oven, then you can leave the cobbler to cook while you enjoy your main course, giving you a warm and super chocolatey dessert that is ready when you are. This chocolate cobbler recipe is as rich and decadent as it is easy, with a super fudgy chocolate pudding base, and a chocolate topping somewhere between a biscuit and a cake. Sure to become a family favorite, serve this chocolate cobbler up with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream for the perfect finishing touch.
Gather the ingredients for this super-easy chocolate cobbler recipe
To begin this super-easy chocolate cobbler recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want flour, baking powder, cocoa powder, sugar, salt, milk, butter, vanilla extract, and brown sugar. You will also need boiling water to make the cobbler, and you may wish to serve it alongside vanilla ice cream.
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 6 tablespoons cocoa powder, divided
- ½ teaspoon coffee powder
- 1 cup white sugar, divided
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ cup whole milk
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ¼ cups boiling water
- ¾ cup brown sugar
Optional Ingredients
- Ice cream, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, 3 tablespoons cocoa powder, coffee powder, ¾ cup sugar, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, combine the milk, melted butter, and vanilla extract.
- Combine wet and dry ingredients, forming a batter.
- Transfer the batter to a medium sized baking dish.
- In a separate bowl combine the brown sugar, ¼ cup white sugar, and 3 tablespoons cocoa powder.
- Sprinkle the sugar and cocoa powder mixture over the top of the batter.
- Pour the boiling hot water over the batter, but do not stir.
- Bake the cobbler for 30 to 35 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes before serving warm with ice cream.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|369
|Total Fat
|9.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|22.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|71.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|52.1 g
|Sodium
|296.7 mg
|Protein
|3.9 g
How is a cobbler different from a crumble or a crisp?
Sometimes it can seem like there is no end to the combination of baked pastry and fruit, from galettes, to pies, tarts to turnovers, and the holy trinity of cobblers, crumbles, and crisps. So is there really a difference between these final three dessert options? All three of them typically have a fruit base and they all boast a delicious pastry-based topping that turns golden when baked, however the precise nature of the topping is where these popular puddings differ.
A crisp topping is usually comprised of butter, sugar, and oats, with flour or nuts also sometimes included. This results in a crunchy oat-based topping that is somewhat akin to granola. A crumble uses very similar ingredients, however it doesn't contain any oats. It is a simple mixture of flour, butter, and sugar, and gives the resulting baked dish a crumbly biscuit-like topping. Finally, a cobbler typically uses a thick batter that is spooned on top of the fruit base, and, when baked, rises to create a thicker dough topping that is somewhere between a biscuit and a sponge. All three desserts are perfect served still-warm from the oven, with a scoop or two of ice cream, or a healthy dollop of custard.
How can I switch up this chocolate cobbler recipe?
If you fancy adding a twist to this chocolate cobbler recipe, there are plenty of ways to do so. With the simplicity of this recipe, it's actually quite easy to switch things up to make this cobbler dish your own. This recipe uses a little dash of coffee powder to enhance the flavor of the chocolate, however if you are a mocha lover, you could add a teaspoon or two more. Alternatively, add in a shot of espresso for a heavenly coffee and chocolate pudding. For different flavor spins, you can substitute out the vanilla extract for almond or hazelnut extract instead, and you can fold in mixed or ground nuts for even more of a nutty flavor. We recommend using almonds, hazelnuts, or pecans for this. Similarly, adding a little cinnamon or some pumpkin spice mix would make this fudgy chocolate cobbler the perfect fall or winter dessert option.
If you can't possibly imagine a cobbler without fruit, it is possible to add some in to this recipe. We recommend choosing raspberries, strawberries, or cherries to add to the cobbler, as these options pair wonderfully with chocolate and will result in a mouthwatering dessert.