Need An Easy Dessert Recipe? Try This Chocolate Cobbler

When asked to think of a cobbler, you'll most likely imagine a super comforting baked dessert served warm from the oven, with a golden biscuit-like top and a seasonal fruity filling such as peach or berries. While fruity fillings are a classic crowd pleaser, if you are the kind of person who prefers their desserts to be more on the chocolatey side, this might just be the cobbler recipe for you.

This super-easy chocolate cobbler recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes only minutes to assemble, then the oven handles most of the heavy lifting. Simply throw the ingredients together and get the dish in the oven, then you can leave the cobbler to cook while you enjoy your main course, giving you a warm and super chocolatey dessert that is ready when you are. This chocolate cobbler recipe is as rich and decadent as it is easy, with a super fudgy chocolate pudding base, and a chocolate topping somewhere between a biscuit and a cake. Sure to become a family favorite, serve this chocolate cobbler up with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream for the perfect finishing touch.