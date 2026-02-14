This Chicken Dinner Is A Hidden Gem Lying In Costco's Freezer Section

When pressed for time, Costco's treasure trove of frozen foods makes quick work of preparing weeknight dinners. There are plenty of Costco products that you can combine as the building blocks for a full meal and others that are a well-rounded meal in and of themselves. One of the best hidden gems in the freezer section at Costco is a robust offering from Birds Eye. Depending on your location, you can get a 63-ounce bag of Birds Eye Garlic Chicken for around $11.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, this popular Costco frozen meal contains a delicious blend of al dente pasta, colorful vegetables, and tender white meat chicken, all in a rich garlic sauce. You can cook it either on the stovetop or in the microwave for even more convenience. The mixture of starchy pasta, protein-packed chicken, and nutritious veggies comes together for an easy meal that's sure to satisfy.

Costco customers echo Tasting Table's praise all across the internet for this hidden gem of frozen delight. Of this Birds Eye meal, one Reddit thread enthuses, " 10/10. I love this! The sauce is so good without being overwhelming." Another user shares, "I tried it more than once and love it." One critical comment notes, "They've clearly changed the recipe to save money. It's now mostly carrots corn and broccoli stalks, barely any chicken and absolutely no sauce like it used to have. Save your money." With that said, there are plenty of ways to enhance this sought-after Costco item.