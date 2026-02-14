This Vintage Sandwich Pairs Popcorn With An Unexpected Canned Food

Exploring vintage recipes can often be a chance to rediscover an amazing, once-popular dish that somehow got lost in time. Yet sometimes, reading an old-school recipe can leave you scratching your head, wondering how on earth it ever made sense. Such is the case with a sandwich recipe from 1909 that can be found in "The Up-To-Date Sandwich Book: 400 Ways to Make a Sandwich" by Eva Greene Fuller. The recipe includes two chopped-up cups of popcorn as one of its ingredients. But that isn't even the weirdest part. The "popcorn sandwich" also calls for an unexpected canned food: five boned sardines.

This isn't a traditional sandwich that is made on two pieces of bread stacked on top of each other with a filling in between. It's more of an open-faced sandwich that features a paste-like spread added to "circles of hot buttered toast." To make this vintage sandwich no one remembers anymore, you're instructed to grind two cups of fresh popcorn in a meat chopper (use a food processor for a modernized version), and then add salt, cayenne pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup. Place five canned sardines into the mix and then combine the ingredients until they "form a paste." You'll then spread that paste onto your buttered toast and sprinkle it with grated Parmesan cheese. Place both pieces of toast in a toaster oven or air fryer and crisp them up until the cheese melts. Then...eat it?

Popular TikToker Barry Enderwick, who runs the account @sandwichesofhistory, tried this old-school sandwich and gave it a less-than-enthusiastic review, going so far as to say "it's not even a sandwich!" So if you feel like trying this, prepare yourself for potential disappointment.