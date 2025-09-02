This Old-School 'Emergency Sandwich' Was A Staple Of The 1930s

It may not be the first item that comes to mind when you think of emergency preparedness, but life is full of difficult situations that could be defused — or at least improved — with a little bit of filling smashed between two slices of bread. In the case of this particular "emergency sandwich," however, the focus is less on overcoming danger, and more on perilously low grocery supplies.

This emergency sandwich recipe comes from the 1936 cookbook "1001 Sandwiches" by Florence A. Cowles. The filling is made from an unusual collection of ingredients, but they are things you likely have on hand. The recipe begins with chopping together sweet pickles and a hard boiled egg. In a separate bowl, you combine peanut butter and prepared mustard. These two mixtures are then combined and spread on wheat or rye bread — and that's all there is to it.

Cowles' emergency sandwich made an appearance on the Youtube channel "Sandwiches of History," wherein the host — a man well-versed in bizarre sandwiches — expressed real surprise about it. He was clearly skeptical in the beginning, but his first bite impressed him, and he declared the sandwich, "surprisingly not bad," giving it a 7.5 out of 10 rating. He used natural peanut butter — not the sugary stuff — and noted that the peanut butter was a background note that added some richness. After his first taste, he gussied the sandwich up by toasting it and adding a bit of red onion and bacon, modifications that he said brought the rating to a 9.