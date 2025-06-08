This Basic 2-Ingredient Sandwich Is A Vintage New England Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

New England is known for clam chowder, perfect lobster rolls, and apple cider donuts. But one of the state's most famous staples is baked beans, which you might know as Boston baked beans. Not only are Boston baked beans a side dish that most of us have enjoyed at backyard barbecues and Sunday picnics, they're also the filling for a vintage sandwich that older New Englanders surely consumed.

A baked bean sandwich has just two ingredients: Baked beans and sandwich bread. A product of the waste-not-want-not attitudes of the early 20th century, baked bean sandwiches first appeared in a New England cookbook entitled "The Up-To-Date Sandwich Book" in 1909 as a way to use up leftover baked beans. The original recipe presses cold baked beans through a colander, blends the beany paste with diced celery, horseradish, and tomato sauce, then spreads the mixture between two slices of buttered and toasted Boston brown bread. Boston canned brown bread is another famous New England staple that, like baked beans, contains molasses and also comes in cans.

In a 1919 cookbook, "Cooking for Two," the recipe is more elaborate, layering baked beans with salad dressing-dipped slices of lettuce and cauliflower florets. Over the following decades, however, baked bean sandwiches have simplified; most New Englanders remember packing white slices of sandwich bread stuffed only with cold baked beans in their school lunch boxes.