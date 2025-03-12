5 Unique Sandwiches You'll Only Find In The South

With the heat of the South, spending hours prepping lunch in the kitchen is out of the question. Sandwiches are the answer to our sweaty concerns, and no one does sandwiches like the South. Less is more with Southern sandwiches; it's all about appreciating each special ingredient, not overcrowding them with other nonsense. Between New Orleans-style muffalettas, po' boys, and hot chicken, the bottom half of the U.S. has some incredible contenders, but there are some favorites that never really made it past state lines.

This region of the U.S. has been able to turn basic ingredients into memorable meals for generations upon generations. Times were tough during the Great Depression, especially in the South, and households had to be resourceful when feeding a family of twelve. Bread can bulk up anything, even mayonnaise, so sandwiches were the M.V.P. of Southern cuisine. Sure, these sandwiches may not be packed with top-shelf ingredients, but they're nostalgic, comforting, and will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.