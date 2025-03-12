5 Unique Sandwiches You'll Only Find In The South
With the heat of the South, spending hours prepping lunch in the kitchen is out of the question. Sandwiches are the answer to our sweaty concerns, and no one does sandwiches like the South. Less is more with Southern sandwiches; it's all about appreciating each special ingredient, not overcrowding them with other nonsense. Between New Orleans-style muffalettas, po' boys, and hot chicken, the bottom half of the U.S. has some incredible contenders, but there are some favorites that never really made it past state lines.
This region of the U.S. has been able to turn basic ingredients into memorable meals for generations upon generations. Times were tough during the Great Depression, especially in the South, and households had to be resourceful when feeding a family of twelve. Bread can bulk up anything, even mayonnaise, so sandwiches were the M.V.P. of Southern cuisine. Sure, these sandwiches may not be packed with top-shelf ingredients, but they're nostalgic, comforting, and will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
Fried bologna sandwiches
Mid-20th century America welcomed bologna with open arms, but the South gave it the attention it deserved. A standard bologna sandwich is complete with white bread, American cheese, and some mayonnaise or mustard, but in the South, they fry their bologna sandwiches. What sets this region's classic bologna sandwich apart is all in the preparation, and the trick is frying the bologna slices just right. One con to the classic cold bologna sandwich is the lack of texture. Sliced bologna, processed cheese, and even the bread all have a similar soft texture that can either disappear or stick to the roof of your mouth. By frying the bologna up, you're adding a layer of depth and crunch that turns this sandwich into an artisanal masterpiece rather than a gas station special.
When Alton Brown can't decide between a hot or cold bologna sandwich, he'll choose both. He stacks his bread with a few slabs of crispy fried bologna along with chilled slices right from the fridge. White bread should take the lead for a true Southern sandwich experience, and bologna is no exception. That's not to say a seedy multigrain or crusty baguette wouldn't taste delicious, but the bologna is awfully dense, so a fluffier, lighter bread is the perfect match.
Pimento cheese sandwiches
Pimento cheese is a jumble of different cheeses, all rolled into one. It requires a spoon rather than a sharp knife and can serve dozens of functions. It's more of a spread, but high in protein and bold in flavor. It can be spread thin as more of a condiment, but it deserves to be the sole character in your sandwich, stacked high on fluffy, thick cut white bread. Pimentos are commonly known as the little diced red peppers stuffed in Spanish olives, but in the South, they're usually finely diced into mayonnaise and cheddar cheese.
Despite its strong Southern significance, pimento cheese actually originated in the Northeast. The savory spread made its way down South during the 1920s and '30s before becoming a Southern phenomenon. It couldn't be easier to prepare, and with the plethora of locally produced cheeses, prices were low and quality was high. Pimento cheese sandwiches worked as the perfect pick me up for hardworking farmers and textile workers in the South. Many modern recipes feature cream cheese that helps bind the spread. Cheddar cheese can take some time to melt, so splitting the difference with cream cheese speeds up the prep time.
Pineapple sandwiches
In Hawaii, pineapples are a sign of hospitality. In the South, they align closer with sandwiches. The idea of a pineapple sandwich might raise an eyebrow but, like many of these sandwiches, it's ultimately not that strange. Fruit has been adored since it was first plucked from a tree, and this is just another way to let the juicy fruit shine. The pineapple sandwich only adds one other ingredient to the bread: the beloved condiment, mayonnaise.
Processed, canned goods are a saving grace for anyone who doesn't have regular access to a proper, working kitchen, especially in food deserts. Home chefs have found a thousand ways to transform canned goods into a feast fit for a king, but finding ways to keep food flavorful and moist is the biggest challenge. When juicy pineapple started appearing on grocery shelves alongside canned beans and corn, everything changed. Tropical fruits were nowhere near the Southern states at the time, so it was an exciting new addition to grocery lists. Pineapple rings give the sandwich a better visual, but most importantly, a snap when you bite into it. Crushed pineapple works just as well flavor wise, but it presents a totally different texture. If you have the time, grilling the pineapple makes for an even bolder, smokier flavor.
Sweet onion sandwiches
Onion sandwiches certainly aren't for everyone, but the South stands by them, as does James Beard. The sandwich doesn't cost more than a few dollars to make, and yet, it's so elegant. Onion is sliced very thinly and stacked onto a mayonnaise slathered piece of bread, then coated in fresh parsley. Traditionally, these sandwiches are cut into dainty circles, aesthetically fit for a tea party. White bread can easily be cut with a round cookie cutter for the iconic presentation, or the rim of a glass as Jacques Pépin does it, but as long as the white bread is crustless, the intended texture will remain. The finishing touch is rolling the sandwich in torn parsley leaves, much like a rolling pinwheel.
With spring comes the sweet onion harvest, and that means onion sandwiches galore. This unique sandwich began in Georgia, where Vidalia onions ran rampant and folks wanted to savor every last bite. The South dedicated a sandwich entirely to the sweet onion, but we're not talking just any onions here. These sweet onion varieties are legally protected, and can only earn the title "Vidalia" when produced in Georgia, or 1015 Sweet onions if harvested in Texas. The region's soil is remarkably low in sulfur, resulting in a much sweeter onion that can be enjoyed raw without shocking the system. While the complete package, the sweet onion sandwich is the ideal foundation for other flavors. Thin cucumber, cream cheese, and different seasonings like paprika are often added to bulk up the sandwich.
Mayonnaise sandwiches
Mayonnaise is a prominent ingredient in Southern sandwiches, but it's rarely the only one. A simple tomato sandwich is an understated delight that's accepted all over the world, but sometimes, the tomato is left out in the South, leaving nothing but two slices of bread and a good amount of mayonnaise. The bare bones sandwich emerged during the Great Depression as a way to provide some fat and calories when protein sources were limited or unaffordable. And while the mayo sandwich may have been born out of necessity, over time, it became a beloved choice.
With a sandwich that's filled with nothing but a condiment, the bread has to pull a lot of weight. The key here is thick cut hearty bread, as that's essentially all you're eating. People feel strongly about the condiment, either despising it or dreaming about it, but it's not always an obvious ingredient. Mayonnaise only requires a few ingredients to make and it can add creaminess to more than just cold cuts. This might be the most humble sandwich of the South, but it speaks volumes to making the best of hardship. Cheers to perseverance and mayonnaise!