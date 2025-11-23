The Old-Fashioned Popcorn Snack We Rarely See Anyone Eat These Days

There's a long list of vintage snacks no one remembers anymore, but most modern foodies probably still (at least peripherally) remember popcorn balls. For folks in need of a memory jog, these treats comprised popcorn shaped into apple-sized balls and adhered together with molasses and butter. Other preparations replace the molasses with sweet, sticky elements like corn syrup or simple sugar syrup. Whatever the adhesive ingredient, it's all about the gooey balls of stuck-together popcorn and thick sugary syrup, creating a craveable, salty-sweet flavor profile. Popcorn balls have historically been enjoyed as a Halloween snack, covered in plastic wrap and ribbon and distributed to trick-or-treaters. Some foodies even pressed candy corn into their popcorn balls for a colorful, festive look.

The snack has been around for over a century. A recipe for "Pop Corn Balls" appears in E. F. Haskell's 1861 edition of "The Housekeeper's Encyclopedia" between two recipes for molasses candies. The instructions read simply: "Boil honey, maple, or other sugar to the great thread; pop corn and stick together in balls with the candy." Popcorn balls' heyday came with the first half of the 1900s. During the Halloweens of the time, homemade treats or whole fruits were more commonly handed out to trick-or-treaters than store-bought packaged candy (costumes also tended to be homemade). Popcorn balls were also a popular fixture at Halloween parties of the 1950s, a then-staple event of the holiday that typically gathered small groups of family and friends together for games like bobbing for apples and telling spooky ghost stories.