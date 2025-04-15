Take Your Popcorn To The Next Level With One Unexpected Candy Mix-In
When you're taking in a movie or just looking for a simple snack, a bowl of popcorn is guaranteed to satisfy. Whether air-popped, microwaved, or prepared on the stovetop in oil, you can customize your bowl just about any way you wish. Among the many optional ingredients to elevate your bowl of popcorn, using candy can bring a hint — or more — of sweetness for the ultimate "swalty" (salty + sweet) taste sensation. With a variety of candy additions to choose from, one of the more unexpected choices is near and dear to this writer's Halloween-loving heart.
Albeit a divisive candy, my first choice for the perfect popcorn mix-in would have to be candy corn. Adding to the fact that "corn" is already in its name, the candy's density and flavor create an ideal balance to popcorn's light and airy texture for a varied bite every time. With notes of buttery vanilla and an over-the-top sweetness that can, admittedly, turn others off, its flavors are indeed complementary to a standard bowl of popcorn. What's more, there are plenty of ways to elevate your candy corn and popcorn mix to new heights of fun and creativity.
Tips for mixing up your popcorn with candy corn
The easiest way to incorporate candy corn into your popcorn is by mixing a handful into your next freshly popped bowl. Noting that the candy is dense enough that it won't melt from the hot popcorn in the same way that a chocolate candy will, mix it up to ensure even distribution. If you like butter on your popcorn like I do, it will also help to "bind" the candy corn to your popcorn in the bowl. Love it or hate it, candy corn has a rich history. It was created in the 1880s to appeal to farmers and provide a fall-themed candy for autumnal celebrations.
Knowing that candy corn is practically synonymous with Halloween, it's worth thinking about possibilities for popcorn and candy treats that you can make and share. Although candy corn won't melt from proximity to hot popcorn alone, you can combine about 2 tablespoons of candy corn to 1 tablespoon of water to carefully melt in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Use this candy corn liquid as a sweet sauce to top your popcorn, or mix it up with white chocolate, mini marshmallows, and your favorite chocolate candies to make irresistible popcorn balls filled with salty sweetness and nostalgic delight. You can order a 4.2-ounce bag of Brach's Classic Candy Corn on Amazon to try it out.