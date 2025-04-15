Take Your Popcorn To The Next Level With One Unexpected Candy Mix-In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're taking in a movie or just looking for a simple snack, a bowl of popcorn is guaranteed to satisfy. Whether air-popped, microwaved, or prepared on the stovetop in oil, you can customize your bowl just about any way you wish. Among the many optional ingredients to elevate your bowl of popcorn, using candy can bring a hint — or more — of sweetness for the ultimate "swalty" (salty + sweet) taste sensation. With a variety of candy additions to choose from, one of the more unexpected choices is near and dear to this writer's Halloween-loving heart.

Albeit a divisive candy, my first choice for the perfect popcorn mix-in would have to be candy corn. Adding to the fact that "corn" is already in its name, the candy's density and flavor create an ideal balance to popcorn's light and airy texture for a varied bite every time. With notes of buttery vanilla and an over-the-top sweetness that can, admittedly, turn others off, its flavors are indeed complementary to a standard bowl of popcorn. What's more, there are plenty of ways to elevate your candy corn and popcorn mix to new heights of fun and creativity.