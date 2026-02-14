This Smothered Prime Rib Is A Longtime Ohio Favorite That's Worth The Trip

For those who adore a plate of perfectly-cooked beef, there's not much better than prime rib — if you know a restaurant that does it right, that is. For prime rib lovers in the Midwest, the Whitehouse Inn in Whitehouse, Ohio is certainly worth a visit. This restaurant was our Ohio pick for the best prime rib restaurant in every state, and the offerings there include some specialties that you might not find in every house of beef.

Prime rib is this establishment's specialty, but there are plenty of options for dialing that order into your personal tastes. For starters, the size of your serving can be tailored to match appetites of all sizes. The smallest cut on the menu is dubbed the "AARP," a relatively meager six-to-eight-ounce slice. From there, things quickly escalate with a series of themed names: "The First Lady," "Speaker of the House," and "Vice Presidential" cuts steadily grow from 10 to 24 ounces. However, none compare to the "Presidential" cut at a whopping 32 ounces.

The general rule for how much prime rib to buy is one pound per person, so that two-pounder is sure to satisfy even the hungriest diners, especially if they opt for some of the restaurant's signature steak enhancers. Perhaps the most unique offering at the Whitehouse Inn is its smothered prime rib. With this upgrade, whichever size of cut you choose comes topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, as well as melted mozzarella cheese. You can also order extras like a garlic rub, shrimp or perch for a surf-and-turf option, or a topping of bleu cheese crumbles and au jus, the classic prime rib pairing.