This Smothered Prime Rib Is A Longtime Ohio Favorite That's Worth The Trip
For those who adore a plate of perfectly-cooked beef, there's not much better than prime rib — if you know a restaurant that does it right, that is. For prime rib lovers in the Midwest, the Whitehouse Inn in Whitehouse, Ohio is certainly worth a visit. This restaurant was our Ohio pick for the best prime rib restaurant in every state, and the offerings there include some specialties that you might not find in every house of beef.
Prime rib is this establishment's specialty, but there are plenty of options for dialing that order into your personal tastes. For starters, the size of your serving can be tailored to match appetites of all sizes. The smallest cut on the menu is dubbed the "AARP," a relatively meager six-to-eight-ounce slice. From there, things quickly escalate with a series of themed names: "The First Lady," "Speaker of the House," and "Vice Presidential" cuts steadily grow from 10 to 24 ounces. However, none compare to the "Presidential" cut at a whopping 32 ounces.
The general rule for how much prime rib to buy is one pound per person, so that two-pounder is sure to satisfy even the hungriest diners, especially if they opt for some of the restaurant's signature steak enhancers. Perhaps the most unique offering at the Whitehouse Inn is its smothered prime rib. With this upgrade, whichever size of cut you choose comes topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, as well as melted mozzarella cheese. You can also order extras like a garlic rub, shrimp or perch for a surf-and-turf option, or a topping of bleu cheese crumbles and au jus, the classic prime rib pairing.
Prime rib is the star at the Whitehouse Inn
Whitehouse, Ohio may not be a town that too many are familiar with, but it is located just outside Toledo, meaning that culinary adventurers in Cleveland, Detroit, and Chicago are only a few hours' drive away. Alternatively, this prime rib palace is not far off I-90, making it an excellent pit stop for any northern cross-country journey. When you hear the praise diners heap on the joint, it'll start sounding like an especially nice alternative to a sad truck stop meal.
"Excellent food from the bread to the prime rib," one satisfied customer shared on Yelp, adding that the Whitehouse Inn's signature dish was the best they'd ever had. Another satisfied customer hopped on Yelp to share their excitement: "Prime rib, prime rib, prime rib!" After getting that out of the way, they emphasized that the quality stood up to the restaurant's renown as prime rib specialists. According to this customer, the meat was nice and rare — even the lunch portion sizes were enough for two dinners.
With reviews like that, the Whitehouse Inn might tempt customers from even more far-flung cities than those previously mentioned Midwestern neighbors. And for diners that might not be enticed by a giant slab of beef on its own (or even smothered), the menu offers plenty of appetizers and salads, fish and chicken dishes, and some of the best side dishes for prime rib like twice-baked potatoes and French onion soup. A dinner like that is worth the trip.