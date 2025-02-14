The Per-Person Rule To Buy Prime Rib For A Party

Prime rib is sold in two parts: the first cut (or loin end) and the second cut (or chuck end). One of the mistakes to avoid when cooking prime rib is ordering the loin end, which is leaner and more uniform. While some people prefer this, the fat that marbles the chuck end provides moisture and flavor, making it perfect for slow roasting.

If opting for bone-in, ask for one pound of the chuck end per person, or one rib for every two diners. So, if you have just ten guests, you will want about 10 pounds (or five ribs). Halve the order for boneless meat. Boneless meat is also delicious, but cooking prime rib on the bone leads to a juicier result. Your butcher can easily cut the meat off the bones for you and trim any excess fat, so there's no need to be intimidated by the carving process if you do choose a bone-in.

If you are serving prime rib as part of a buffet, or you have plenty of other dishes to go along with it, reduce your bone-in order to about a half-pound to three-quarters of a pound per person. The absolute best side dish pairings for prime rib include creamy garlic mashed potatoes and classic creamed spinach, but you could also opt for something light like a salad. Either way, make sure the meat is the star by seasoning the prime rib to perfection and serving just the right amount to keep your guests satisfied.

