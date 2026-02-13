Everything Bagels From 8 Popular Chains, Ranked

Ah, the everything bagel. An enigma of the bakery world. A bagel so confident it declares itself complete, despite being topped with just five seasonings and with no clear origin story. Many people lay claim to the combination of savory ingredients that includes poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt, all baked on top of a chewy dough ring. Names like David Gussin, Joe Bastianich, and Seth Godin will all pop up in your search results as you hunt for the true inventor. But the answer will remain unclear. Perhaps the truth is that the everything bagel is made by everyone. A bagel for the people by the people.

All you really need to know about this bagel flavor is that it makes a statement, from its name and its bold flavors to the way it always leaves remnants of its presence in the form of irksome lingering seeds. You should also know that it found its way into the hearts of many breakfast lovers and onto the menus of every bagel chain and even coffee shop you can think of. Of course, that dredges up the question: Who does the everything bagel recipe best?

To find out, I grabbed eight versions from different chains. I tried each of them, looking for that perfect balance of crunch, tenderness, and savory tastes. The kind of everything bagel you could eat every day, even without the diplomatic buffer of cream cheese.