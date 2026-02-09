All 21 Super Bowl 2026 Food Commercials, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're excited to watch the Seahawks and Patriots face off or you're just going to a Super Bowl party for the food, we can all agree that the big game showcases some of the best commercials of the year. The country's biggest brands pull out all the stops to craft the most eye-catching, entertaining, and memorable promotions their marketing departments can muster. Obviously, our favorite advertisements were all about food.

Super Bowl 2026 saw a number of celebrities endorsing household food brands, with collaborations that had us stanning all night long. Featuring the likes of Jon Hamm, George Clooney, and Scarlett Johansson, companies including Lay's, Ritz, and Grubhub all vied for America's attention. Some commercials managed to get their message across with heartfelt themes, while many went for a comedic approach; however, not every ad was a touchdown. Here's a recap of all the food commercials that premiered during the big game, ordered from our least favorite to the absolute best.