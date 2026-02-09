All 21 Super Bowl 2026 Food Commercials, Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you're excited to watch the Seahawks and Patriots face off or you're just going to a Super Bowl party for the food, we can all agree that the big game showcases some of the best commercials of the year. The country's biggest brands pull out all the stops to craft the most eye-catching, entertaining, and memorable promotions their marketing departments can muster. Obviously, our favorite advertisements were all about food.
Super Bowl 2026 saw a number of celebrities endorsing household food brands, with collaborations that had us stanning all night long. Featuring the likes of Jon Hamm, George Clooney, and Scarlett Johansson, companies including Lay's, Ritz, and Grubhub all vied for America's attention. Some commercials managed to get their message across with heartfelt themes, while many went for a comedic approach; however, not every ad was a touchdown. Here's a recap of all the food commercials that premiered during the big game, ordered from our least favorite to the absolute best.
21. Bosch: The More You Bosch
Bringing up the rear of the pack is Bosch's "The More You Bosch" commercial, featuring Guy Fieri. Look, we love Fieri as much as anyone (how could you not love someone who has a refrigerator just for condiments?), but we don't think he was used to his full potential here.
Bosch's commercial showcases Fieri interacting with a host of appliances and power tools. Each touch of a Bosch appliance transforms him from "Just a Guy," who could pass as an everyday accountant, into the "Guy" we all know and love. It's a fun concept that we're including because Fieri is a foodie; however, it doesn't quite scratch the itch of a true Super Bowl food commercial.
20. Lay's: 72 Hour Challenge
Lay's "72 Hour Challenge" invites viewers to scan a QR code on screen to order a bag of potato chips, which the company promises to deliver — from potato form straight to your door — within 72 hours. If the company doesn't deliver, you get a year's supply of chips for free.
It doesn't offer much in the way of Super Bowl-worthy attention. We'll give it props for the promotional strategy, but have to dock some points for it not being super entertaining. Unfortunately, this Lay's ad — one of two the company aired during the game — takes the second-to-last spot here.
19. Nerds: Juicy Gummy Clusters
This commercial opens with Andy Cohen sitting by a swimming pool, enjoying some Nerds candy. You know, the obvious poolside snack. The camera pans to reveal that Cohen's palling around with a giant gummy creature who's lounging in the pool. Confused? So were we.
Cohen and the gummy creature head inside a giant closet, where the latter is enveloped in hundreds of Nerds mascots — Cohen dubs it "crunchy couture" — for a red carpet appearance. All the while, Cohen's feasting on Nerds Gummy Clusters. We can't reconcile Cohen being besties with a gummy while snacking on its snack-sized counterparts. Moreover, the transitions from pool to closet to red carpet took us out of the moment.
18. Michelob Ultra: Instructor
We'll admit to being a bit confused about the message Michelob was trying to get across with its Super Bowl commercial. The spot features Lewis Pullman as Greg — the slowest skier and, therefore, the Michelob tab-picker-upper — and Kurt Russell as the "Instructor" who helps Greg reach new heights in his sport.
The training sequence sees Russell taking a sensei-like approach as Pullman's teacher, sounding off silly, clichéd mantras like, "If you rely on sight, you're already blind." It culminates in Greg taking home the gold, so to speak, the next time he hits the slopes with his friends. If the point was to purely enhance name recognition, mission accomplished. Otherwise, we didn't pick up on any major messages from Michelob's marketing.
17. SVEDKA: Shake Your Bots Off
In a world that's increasingly being overtaken by artificial intelligence, even humorous references to AI becoming self-aware feel a little too on-the-nose. Maybe that's what Svedka was going for with its Super Bowl ad; regardless, it elicited more of a nervous chuckle than side-splitting laughter.
A femme robot boasting an eerie smile knocks on the TV screen before she and her masculine counterpart shake up some vodka and start partying under hazy blue and red lasers, surrounded by a crowd of NPCs. The shot of one robot drinking vodka and short-circuiting the electronics in his neck gave us a little relief, but we'll still be shaking off the memory of this one over the coming days.
16. Lay's: Last Harvest
This heartwarming ad from Lay's showcases a tender family moment that had us tearing up ... and craving some chips. The minute-long commercial opens with a father telling his daughter that he's ready to pass her the proverbial business baton; then, the pair head out into the fields for one last harvest.
The rest of the commercial shows multiple generations picking potatoes from the field, after which the father is led into a barn for a surprise retirement party. Finally, he hands the keys over to his daughter and says, "It's your farm now." It's a warm reminder of the farm culture that forms the backbone of our food supply, and if the company's goal was to make us feel sentimental about potato chips, it succeeded. Still, we found the following ads to be a little more entertaining.
15. Ritz: Ritz Island
What do Jon Hamm, Bowen Yang, and Scarlett Johansson have in common? Apparently, they all go gaga over Ritz crackers. Ritz took the opportunity to make sure nobody's forgotten about its iconic, buttery bites, and this ad persuaded us to head out and grab a box.
The commercial opens with Jon Hamm and Bowen Yang overlooking a "Ritz Party" on the beach, to which they apparently weren't invited because they don't like parties. Their desire for Ritz crackers supersedes their antisocial dispositions, though — and when ScarJo rolls up on a jet ski to offer them a ride, they can't possibly say no.
The commercial ends with the trio sitting on the jet ski, happily chowing down on a box of Ritz crackers. Did it remind us of how much we love Ritz? Absolutely. But because it didn't offer any particularly novel or inspiring takes on the snack, we couldn't rank it higher.
14. Budweiser: American Icons
Another commercial that hit us straight in the feels came from Budweiser, which used its minute-long spot to tell the touching story of a Clydesdale horse raising a baby bald eagle, eventually helping it learn how to fly. Two ranchers have been observing the budding friendship and, at the end, we see them enjoying a pint of Budweiser.
We should have known that a commercial featuring a Clydesdale and an eagle would culminate with a draft pour of Budweiser, but we liked how this ad kept us guessing. Plus, the animal duo's friendship was undeniably cute. All the same, this wasn't one we'll be remembering for years to come.
13. Frank's RedHot: Eat the GOAT
This year, Frank's RedHot brought in Ludacris for its Super Bowl commercial, but we took a particular liking to the party's animal attendee — a goat decked out in a black sweater, gold chain, and sunglasses. The commercial plays off of the acronym "GOAT" (meaning greatest of all time), which is, of course, referring to Frank's RedHot sauce.
The result is a pretty silly ad that bounces between shots of Frank's RedHot bottles, appetizers smothered with sauce, and a DJ spinning snack-laden decks. We do get a rap moment eventually — a close-up of the goat rapping, "The perfect blend of flavor with the right amount of heat, Frank's RedHot's the GOAT, it can't be beat!"
The partygoers hardly bat an eye at the rapping goat, as they're too busy enjoying the GOAT of the moment in all its hot and saucy goodness. The commercial was cute and fun, but it only stood out enough to receive a middle-tier spot on our list.
12. Bud Light: Keg
Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and Shane Gillis share the spotlight in this commercial, in which they all play wedding guests. Gillis and Malone are about to follow Manning's lead and grab a pint of Bud Light, but tragedy strikes when the keg falls off its pushcart and starts rolling down a massive hill at breakneck speed.
Whitney Houston's "And I Will Always Love You" provides the soundtrack to the rest of the clip, which shows various wedding-goers — bride and groom included — tumbling down the hill after the keg in a manner reminiscent of Britain's famous cheese rolling contest. Everyone rolls in slow motion for a laughably long time. Finally, the keg is caught and the beer is shared among the wedding attendees, all of whom remain at the bottom of the hill, ceremony forgotten. The commercial was entertaining enough to make us chuckle, but it didn't push the envelope as much as some of the others.
11. Kinder Bueno: Yes Bueno
Kinder Bueno is another company that took advantage of some clever wordplay when crafting its 2026 Super Bowl commercial. The company went fully extraterrestrial to promote its chocolate bars, suggesting that Kinder Bueno can provide comfort even in the midst of an intergalactic meltdown.
The commercial follows a spacecraft hurtling through the galaxy, seemingly out of control. The shots alternate between panicked characters saying, "No bueno," referencing the life-threatening situation unfolding, and calm characters — those with a Kinder Bueno bar at hand — saying, "Yes bueno." We liked the play on "No bueno" and "Yes bueno" throughout, and while the commercial had its comedic moments, we weren't rolling with laughter.
10. Kellogg's Raisin Bran: Will Sh*t
Struggling to go number two? William Shatner, whose name has been hilariously shortened to "Will Sh*t" in Raisin Bran's commercial, takes the opportunity to promote the famous cereal amid America's "Low on Fiber" crisis.
Obviously, the commercial plays on Shatner's shortened last name throughout as he promotes Raisin Bran to bar patrons, couch-sitters, and tailgaters. By the end of the ad, happy consumers are enjoying their own serving of Raisin Bran. Major points for the humorous play on the famous star's name, but other than that, we didn't find anything ultra-memorable with this ad.
9. Liquid Death: Exploding Heads
What starts as a seemingly normal medical ad featuring Dr. Darshan Shah quickly derails into a literalized take on the "exploding head" metaphor. The doctor opens by asking, "Has your head ever exploded from an extreme energy drink?" What follows is a comical montage of headless humans failing to navigate everyday tasks.
Mishaps ensue, but Shah takes care to remind the viewer that it's not too late for them. They can always replace their go-to energy drink with Liquid Death's new sparkling water, which contains 100 milligrams of caffeine, added vitamins, and no sugar. Honestly, it's an effective promo for a new product, and it got a good chuckle out of us.
8. Liquid I.V.: Take A Look
c
7. Grubhub: The Feest
Picture this: You're a high-class attendee at the fanciest of dinner parties and you've eaten your fill, but there's one more course you weren't aware of. A butler emerges with a silver platter and lifts the lid to reveal a steaming hot tray of ... fees?
"Who will eat the fees?" is the question plaguing this commercial — one by one, each guest declines. Someone has to eat the fees, but before the guests succumb to panic, the camera turns to George Clooney. Clooney matter-of-factly announces that "Grubhub will eat the fees," and the guests rejoice as harmony returns to the dinner table.
Obviously, this commercial is about Grubhub nixing delivery and service fees on orders over $50. We feel the ad worked as intended, and the clever play on the phrase, "eating the fees," was particularly satisfying.
6. OIKOS: The Big Hill
If you've ever wanted to see Kathryn Hahn push a streetcar up the steep hills of San Francisco, take a gander at Oikos' Super Bowl ad. The star does exactly that — fully powered by a protein-packed serving of Oikos, of course.
An electric streetcar is climbing a steep incline when it screeches to a halt, ending the city tour. Not on Hahn's watch. She hands her Oikos bottle to a fellow tourist, Derrick Henry, before pushing the trolley up the slope. With a final burst of energy, Hahn launches it over the top of the hill, sending it careening down the other side. But don't worry — Henry tosses Hahn back her Oikos bottle at the last second. The commercial provided a novel take on the brand, piquing our Oikos curiosity and making us giggle. We have to give it kudos for that.
5. Hellmann's: Meal Diamond
Andy Samberg quite literally sparkles in Hellmann's commercial, sporting a bedazzled denim jacket with "Meal Diamond" emblazoned across it. Given the obvious wordplay on Neil Diamond, the rest of the ad had to be musical.
Samberg sings a rousing rendition of "Sweet Caroline" to laud Hellmann's mayonnaise. He sashays around the deli singing the joys of "Sweet Sandwich Time," squirting mayo on the sandos of unsuspecting diners. Elle Fanning also makes an appearance.
Samberg declares, "Hellmann's makes it taste so good (So good! So good!)," and the skit derails as the hilariously awkward star inserts tidbits about his social life between the lyrics — "This is how I make friends!" It's an off-the-rails commercial that managed to get its message across while making us laugh; unfortunately, it couldn't beat the wit of our top picks.
4. Dunkin': Good Will Dunkin'
Dunkin's 2026 Super Bowl commercial presented a confusing yet endlessly entertaining '90s-style sitcom promo for the brand. We didn't count, but this commercial may have featured more big-name actors than any other, featuring personalities such as Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Jason Alexander, Jaleel White, and Tom Brady.
Affleck's character, Will, is praised for arranging Dunkin's Munchkins in a Fibonacci sequence pattern. The line "We were on a break!" makes an appearance, and the '90s sitcom laugh track rears its ugly head. Dunkin' and Affleck managed to craft an entertaining, star-studded commercial that we had to rewatch multiple times to fully absorb; nevertheless, it was certainly deserving of a top-five spot.
3. Pepsi: The Choice
In Pepsi's commercial, "The Choice," a polar bear — an animal that has long been associated with Coca-Cola — conducts a blind taste test of Pepsi and Coke. As it turns out, the bear prefers Pepsi, and it proceeds to navigate a harrowing identity crisis.
We were rolling with laughter during the second scene, which features the polar bear lying on a therapist's couch, trying to make sense of its newfound preference. Queen's "I Want To Break Free" provides the backing track as the bear gazes through restaurant windows at diners enjoying Pepsi. Finally, another polar bear emerges, Pepsi can in hand, and the commercial culminates in a kiss-cam-style stadium moment showing the pair sipping their sodas.
Humor? Check. Character development? Check. This commercial has everything we could ask for, all bundled up in a tidy bow of self-actualization. Alas, despite being perfectly satisfying, it couldn't quite match the absurdity of our top two choices.
2. Pringles: Pringleleo
Sabrina Carpenter is still looking for her ideal man. At least, that's what she says at the beginning of Pringles' Super Bowl commercial, before being commanded to "Build him" by a Pringles can.
Carpenter sets out to accomplish the architectural feat of constructing a man entirely out of Pringles, and Pringleleo is born. He is, indeed, perfect — and of course, since he's made out of Pringles, Carpenter can't help but sneak a bite of him every now and then. When Pringleleo is the victim of a red carpet stampede, Carpenter shows a brief moment of despair that's quickly alleviated by eating some of Pringleleo's remains. It's an absurd commercial that we still can't stop laughing at.
1. Instacart: Bananas
Instacart easily won the food commercial game, in our opinion. What really cinched the deal was a soundtrack that we'll be singing from now until the end of time: "Instacart lets you choose your bananas, get 'em just how you like!"
Benson Boone does his signature backflip on stage, but Ben Stiller won't be outshone. While performing, Stiller jogs to the top of the stage stairs, proclaiming, "I can do a flip!" His backflip results in a crash landing on the drum set, and Boone helps up a likely concussed Stiller before the latter careens off the edge of the stage.
Stiller and Boone make the ideal duo for a humorous Super Bowl ad, and we call it a job well done. We should also point out that the commercial was advertising a pretty cool new Instacart option to input your preferences for certain items — like whether you want your bananas to be yellow or green.