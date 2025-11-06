Guy Fieri Has A Special Fridge Just For Condiments: Here's What He Stocks
To the aspiring cook, sauces are an easy way to inject flavor into recipes with little effort. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri once named soy sauce as one of his top essential ingredients in the kitchen and has marketed his own lineup of sauces, including Honey Mustard, Big Time Chili Lime, Bacon Ranch, Kickin' Chipotle, and Famous Donkey sauce. To The Kitchn, Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri admitted he has an entire fridge dedicated to an assortment of condiments and sauces. "I think one prevailing trend you'll find in there is anything and everything Asian: soy sauce, gochujang, chili crunch, fresh wasabi. Oh, and Donkey Sauce."
For the unfamiliar, Donkey Sauce is a creamy and garlicky sauce that can be slathered on top of fries, burgers, and sandwiches. A spoonful of chili crunch can transform eggs and spruce up morning plates of avocado toast, and gochujang can be used as a replacement for Sriracha in meatball recipes, hot pots, braising liquid, or add a boost of flavor to kimchi recipes and grilled cheese sandwiches.
You don't need to be a professional to add flavor to meals
Though hauling in an extra fridge just to store a collection of sauces and condiments may not be a realistic option for every home cook, Fieri's love of sauces can provide inspiration to search for ways to incorporate new flavors into familiar recipes. Whether picking up a new bottle of Worcestershire sauce or making chimichurri sauce from scratch, tonight's dinner deserves a bit of sprucing up.
If you're not sure where to begin, browse store aisles and bulk up your kitchen supplies with oyster sauce, pesto, tahini, and barbecue sauces as a solid starting point. With mayo, ketchup, mustard, and lemon juice on hand, you can get to whipping up your own sauces with a variety of seasonings, salts, and spices. Before long, your homemade sauces will give Fieri some considerable competition for his reigning title as the boss of Flavortown.