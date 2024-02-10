Add A Kick Of Spice To Egg Salad With Chili Crisp

If you want the biggest flavor and textural contrast, add your chili crisp to an ultra-creamy egg salad with minimal focus on briny ingredients. But really, any version of this dish makes an excellent base for this flavor-packed condiment. If deviled egg salad is the hottest you usually go (which isn't much, considering paprika is the spicy ingredient), chili crisp will only enhance that quality; and if you typically opt for lighter versions like a Greek yogurt or avocado egg salad, you can take the flavor in a different direction with a spoonful of spicy condiment. Maybe you're already a fan of adding punch to egg salad, for example, in our za'atar egg salad sandwich, in which case just layer in further flavor with a dollop of chili crisp.

As chili crisp is typically an Asian ingredient, feel free to add more complementary mix-ins. Swap out regular mayo for kewpie mayo, for instance, which only uses egg yolks and leaves out the whites. Or include sesame seeds, a little sesame oil, or rice wine vinegar. Then to add in some chili crisp, all you have to do is stir a spoonful in with everything else. The amount you add depends on how strong you want the flavor to be and how spicy your crisp is, but start with a couple of tablespoons and circle back if you want more. You'll never have to experience a bland egg salad again.