The Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks You Should Avoid If You Want Good Ones

It's hard to say no to deep fried cheese, and the miles-long cheese pull that any good mozzarella stick bestows. Since restaurant chains from steakhouses to sports bars all boast them on their menus, we tasted and ranked 8 chain restaurant mozzarella sticks according to taste, texture, breading, and cheese quality, along with the taste and consistency of any accompanying dipping sauces. Unfortunately, Buffalo Wild Wings' offerings landed in last place.

The first thing we noticed was the ultra-thick shell-like breading that practically snapped when the stick was bent in half. A good mozzarella stick should have a thinner layer of crisp that sticks to the cheese inside. The cheese was perhaps the most disappointing part, however, as it was not melted at all. Instead, it was a stiff column of string-cheese quality mozzarella — as if the ultra-thick coating created too much of a barrier to melt the cheese inside. The mozzarella sticks came with marinara sauce that, while not offensive, wasn't memorable either.

There are various eye-opening facts about Buffalo Wild Wings that don't do anything to ingratiate us to them. The chain was once sued over false claims of vegetarian options. Just as Buffalo Wild Wings fries their wings in beef tallow, the chain uses the same beef tallow to fry its mozzarella sticks. So, if you're a vegetarian looking for meat-free menu items, skip these sad mozzarella sticks. Not that we would recommend these appetizers to anyone, anyway.