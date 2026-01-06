Our Favorite Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks Come From A Steakhouse

When you're ordering appetizers for the group, mozzarella sticks are one of those must-haves that always hit the spot, even if they're mediocre. You can't really mess up deep-fried cheese and marinara sauce. So, we set out to find the best chain restaurant mozzarella sticks, and only one hit it out of the park in every aspect, from the seasoning on the breading and the sauce's dippability. While we didn't love the ones from Buffalo Wild Wings or Red Robin, the Mozzarella Bloomerangs from Outback Steakhouse were "flawless" according to our taste tester.

We wouldn't expect any less from the chain that has such a stellar appetizer lineup and arguably one of the best appetizers from any chain restaurant: the Bloomin' Onion. In fact, the same spice blend used in the Bloomin' Onion is used in the cheese's breading, which was one of the main reasons this appetizer took the number one spot. We noticed hints of cayenne pepper, paprika, and garlic. Not only was the breading flavorful, but the thickness was spot-on, unlike others that were too thick or barely there at all.

"The cheese in the boomerangs was the meltiest of every option," stated our taste tester, who appreciated how the marinara tasted fresh and flavorful. But not everyone's a fan. "They were so nasty I wanted to cry," stated one commenter on TikTok. "The mozzarella was so low quality," added another, with many arguing that Chili's does it best. While the Bloomerangs may not be adored by all, there's enough praise to make these worth ordering to see if they live up to the hype.