5 El Monterey Frozen Burritos, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing like a freshly made burrito from your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant (or even your own kitchen, if you're following the right bean burrito recipe). But sometimes, you might crave the format of a burrito but not want to spend the money to buy one or the time to make one at home. That's when frozen burritos can come in handy. Sure, they may not be quite as good as the fresh version of the dish, but they can satisfy your burrito craving. El Monterey just happens to make a selection of frozen burritos that you can probably find in the frozen section of your local grocery store.

I've tasted my way through five of El Monterey's burritos, and I'm here to give you my impressions of each variety. I've ranked them from worst to best, focusing on both overall flavor and texture, to give you a better idea of which varieties you might want to try the next time you're looking for a frozen meal. Let's take a closer look at El Monterey's frozen burrito selection.