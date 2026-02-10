You Should Be Using Toast Racks For More Than Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A toast rack may seem like a nice but unnecessary breakfast table accoutrement. These stands with individual slots to hold bread upright were popular in the Victorian era and have hung around, especially popular among those of us looking to incorporate vintage elements into our kitchens. Toast racks are handy, no doubt, as they keep each slice from piling on top of each other, making each piece soggy if they've been pre-buttered. But they may be of even better use as a savvy kitchen organization hack.

The very design intended for toasted bread slices makes these racks good for storing and displaying so many other things, too. Use them for cookbooks, cutting boards, pan or storage container lids, trivets, potholders, oven mitts, coasters, sorted or unsorted mail, placemats, napkins — you get the idea. Pop them into your pantry or into a cabinet or drawer to unclutter any chaos. Of course, they're lovely enough to proudly display, too.

We love useful kitchen items that double as decor and these certainly fit the bill. Anything that's currently spreading out taking up precious counter space, consider it handled. You can stock up on multiple toast racks and place them in different areas of the kitchen to organize the things you use there — it's convenient and creates a cohesive look.