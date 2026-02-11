Expect To Spot This Countertop Edging In Kitchens All Over During 2026

If you've never worked on a kitchen renovation before, you probably haven't spent a lot of time thinking about countertop styles. You likely have a basic understanding of different countertop materials, but you may not realize how many different modifications there are for a new kitchen counter. For instance, in addition to choosing your material, you will need to decide how thick the countertop is, what type of finish it has, whether it needs specialized cut-outs to accommodate a sink or stovetop, if you want backsplash integration, and any unique or decorative features you want to include, such as custom inlays or drainboard grooves.

Finally, you'll also need to decide what countertop edge profile is right for your kitchen. An edge profile is the finished edge of the countertop, and it can be used to enhance its beauty, functionality, and design. Options range from straight or curved to highly decorative and ornate options. And there is one kitchen trend set to dominate in 2026: decorative and ornate countertop edge styles.

Rather than minimalist, strictly-functional edges that are straight or square, decorative edges feature scallops and grooves that add drama and visual interest to your kitchen. The most popular options are ogee and waterfall edges, both of which feature rounded or scalloped curves that move gracefully down towards the underlying cabinet or island. Choosing a more ornate edge can inform the overall aesthetics of your kitchen, giving the design a quiet glamor or touch of luxury while still maintaining its functionality. The edge should also complement the overall architecture and style of your kitchen; for instance, if you have a mid-century modern kitchen, a full bullnose edge is timeless and low-maintenance. If you are undergoing a contemporary kitchen remodel with an eye to luxury enhancements, a waterfall edge is seamless while still being eye-catching.