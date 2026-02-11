Expect To Spot This Countertop Edging In Kitchens All Over During 2026
If you've never worked on a kitchen renovation before, you probably haven't spent a lot of time thinking about countertop styles. You likely have a basic understanding of different countertop materials, but you may not realize how many different modifications there are for a new kitchen counter. For instance, in addition to choosing your material, you will need to decide how thick the countertop is, what type of finish it has, whether it needs specialized cut-outs to accommodate a sink or stovetop, if you want backsplash integration, and any unique or decorative features you want to include, such as custom inlays or drainboard grooves.
Finally, you'll also need to decide what countertop edge profile is right for your kitchen. An edge profile is the finished edge of the countertop, and it can be used to enhance its beauty, functionality, and design. Options range from straight or curved to highly decorative and ornate options. And there is one kitchen trend set to dominate in 2026: decorative and ornate countertop edge styles.
Rather than minimalist, strictly-functional edges that are straight or square, decorative edges feature scallops and grooves that add drama and visual interest to your kitchen. The most popular options are ogee and waterfall edges, both of which feature rounded or scalloped curves that move gracefully down towards the underlying cabinet or island. Choosing a more ornate edge can inform the overall aesthetics of your kitchen, giving the design a quiet glamor or touch of luxury while still maintaining its functionality. The edge should also complement the overall architecture and style of your kitchen; for instance, if you have a mid-century modern kitchen, a full bullnose edge is timeless and low-maintenance. If you are undergoing a contemporary kitchen remodel with an eye to luxury enhancements, a waterfall edge is seamless while still being eye-catching.
What to know before choosing a decorative edge profile for countertops
As with all kitchen design trends, this one may not be for everyone. The countertop edge you choose will affect the cost of your counters, how easy they are to clean, and even how safe they are. Decorative edge profiles have pros and cons, and you should carefully consider both before making a choice.
For instance, an ornate or decorative edge will typically cost more than a standard, functional edge. Also, the more ornate the edge is, the more likely it is to trap grease and dust, which means that cleaning may take longer. Another factor to consider is that certain countertop materials may only accommodate one or two edge styles. When picking the perfect countertop material for your kitchen, pay attention to what edge options are available. Laminate and Formica counters have limited customization options, and typically only come in square or bullnose edges.
Conversely, some types of kitchen countertop materials can't accommodate a traditional, square edge. Softer stones like marble are more susceptible to chipping and damage when they have a square edge. Plus, straight and square edges may not be safe in houses with children, elderly people, or anyone with vision or mobility impairment. It's much easier to get injured on a sharp countertop corner than one that is curved or rounded.
Finally, consider your future plans for your home. If you've found your dream home and don't plan on moving any time soon, you should renovate it to your own unique aesthetic and lifestyle. But if your goal is to keep the design classic and timeless, you might want to avoid trends. They are also more likely to go out of style again quickly.