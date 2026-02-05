5 Vintage Ground Beef Dishes We Want To Bring Back In 2026

When you're cooking with meat, it's hard to go wrong with ground beef. The versatility of ground beef allows it to be used in far more dishes than steak, chicken breast, pork chop, or shrimp. Once it's ground up, the texture and the flavor lend themselves to countless applications. It may not be the perfect ingredient, but it's certainly in the running. Ground beef shines in classic comfort foods like hamburgers and shepherd's pie. It's also a core element in meat sauces for spaghetti and, of course, in a good old-fashioned meatloaf. Fortunately, you don't have to look far to find recipes using ground beef and just about any other ingredients you have on hand.

From rice to potatoes to pasta, along with any mix of vegetables, if you have ground beef, you can put a whole meal together. Maybe the fact that it's so popular in America, and there are so many recipes, is also a double-edged sword. It's impossible to remember all the dishes that have come and gone. As trends and tastes change, some of these recipes are forgotten.

Home cooking is trending towards nostalgia and comfort again. People are looking to enjoy the food they eat, whether or not it's necessarily healthy. There's still room for some international flavors, and also dishes that can help stretch a budget Depression-era style. To that end, we've drawn together five ground beef recipes from yesteryear that we think deserve a comeback in 2026.