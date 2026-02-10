For Takeout-Worthy Egg Rolls, Ditch This Store-Bought Shortcut
When you decide to make a dish like crispy chicken egg rolls at home, it may be tempting to opt for a time-saving shortcut, like using store-bought wrappers. However, pre-made egg roll wrappers are often actually harder to work with. Many brands are too dry and brittle, and will crack or rip as you try to wrap up your stuffing. Others might be too thick and will bake or fry unevenly, resulting in a partly raw or overly oily egg roll. Not to mention that store-bought options definitely don't taste as good as something that is homemade.
Luckily, making your own wrappers isn't as hard as you might think, and can result in takeout-worthy egg rolls. When you use a simple egg roll wrapper recipe and have a little patience, you can master the process even as a novice home chef. It may take a little trial and error, but by the time you've started rolling out your dough you should have a handle on the whole process.
To make egg rolls like your favorite takeout spot, you'll need all-purpose flour, salt, an egg, and ice water. Then, combine all of your ingredients in a mixing bowl to create a soft, sticky dough. Cover it with plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel and let it rest for 30 minutes. Next, knead the dough gently for about three minutes and divide it into two somewhat equal sections. Roll it out to a thickness of about ⅛-inch, and then cut it into equal squares. Start adding your filling and rolling the wrappers, using small dabs of water to seal the entire thing closed.
Tips for successfully making homemade egg roll wrappers
If you use the right ratio of ingredients, give your dough time to rest, and roll the dough out properly, you can achieve the ideal (thin and crispy) texture for your wrappers. When mixing your ingredients, wait for the dough to reach a smooth, uniform, and elastic consistency. Don't skip the resting period either, as this is what relaxes the gluten in the dough and makes it easier to thinly roll out your wrappers.
As you cut out each square of dough, place it in a stack under a damp cloth. This will keep the wrappers from drying out before you start filling them. You can also sprinkle a little bit of cornstarch in between each wrapper to prevent them from sticking to each other. You'll have the best success in reaching a ⅛-inch thickness if you work on a large, even surface. If you have butcher-block counters or tile counters, you should use a large, thick silicone pastry mat or a marble cutting board to roll out your dough to prevent sticking.
If you're having trouble folding your egg rolls just like your favorite takeout restaurant, try removing some of the filling. Overstuffing the egg rolls can cause the wrappers to split or open while you're frying them. You should also try to prevent air pockets from forming by gently pressing in the filling as you roll the wrappers. If water isn't working to seal the ends, brush an egg wash lightly on the edges of each wrapper and press them together. The egg will act as a glue to bind the dough more effectively.