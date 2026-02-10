For Takeout-Worthy Egg Rolls, Ditch This Store-Bought Shortcut

When you decide to make a dish like crispy chicken egg rolls at home, it may be tempting to opt for a time-saving shortcut, like using store-bought wrappers. However, pre-made egg roll wrappers are often actually harder to work with. Many brands are too dry and brittle, and will crack or rip as you try to wrap up your stuffing. Others might be too thick and will bake or fry unevenly, resulting in a partly raw or overly oily egg roll. Not to mention that store-bought options definitely don't taste as good as something that is homemade.

Luckily, making your own wrappers isn't as hard as you might think, and can result in takeout-worthy egg rolls. When you use a simple egg roll wrapper recipe and have a little patience, you can master the process even as a novice home chef. It may take a little trial and error, but by the time you've started rolling out your dough you should have a handle on the whole process.

To make egg rolls like your favorite takeout spot, you'll need all-purpose flour, salt, an egg, and ice water. Then, combine all of your ingredients in a mixing bowl to create a soft, sticky dough. Cover it with plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel and let it rest for 30 minutes. Next, knead the dough gently for about three minutes and divide it into two somewhat equal sections. Roll it out to a thickness of about ⅛-inch, and then cut it into equal squares. Start adding your filling and rolling the wrappers, using small dabs of water to seal the entire thing closed.