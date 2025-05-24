Why Resting The Dough Is Crucial When Baking Tortillas From Scratch

Homemade tortillas are a surefire way to amp up any taco or sizzling fajita recipe. They're soft, fluffy, and perfectly chewy, and there's nothing like rolling your favorite fillings up in a warm homemade tortilla fresh off the pan. There's really no comparing such an experience to the store-bought tortilla brands we're all used to, and given how simple tortillas are to make, there's no excuse for not making your own when you have time. The ingredients and instructions are simple, but there is one step you can't skip: Resting the dough.

Resting tortilla dough after kneading it will not only help you roll it out into thin, symmetrical circles, but it will also improve the texture of your tortillas. This is because the flour or masa needs time to absorb the water in the recipe, and once it has, the dough will be much easier to work with. As the dough rests, the gluten in the flour will relax, resulting in fluffy, tender tortillas.