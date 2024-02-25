How To Fold Egg Rolls Just Like Your Favorite Takeout Every Single Time
Whether served as a side to complement your main course or as a snack during a casual get-together, egg rolls have a universal appeal that adds pizzazz to the dining experience. While making them yourself is a great idea (since you can vary the fillings and create your preferred flavor profile), replicating the perfection of your favorite takeout is not easy. That's why you need to master the folding technique.
To start, gather your egg roll wrappers and your filling. Lay one wrapper on a clean, flat surface so that one of its corners points towards you, like a diamond. Place about 2 tablespoons of filling near the bottom corner, but leave a little border to give you space to roll. Now, lift the bottom corner up and over the filling, tucking it under slightly to keep everything nice and snug.
Next, fold in the left and right corners towards the center, creating what looks like an open envelope. For the final roll, start rolling from the bottom, snugly enveloping the filling with the wrapper. Take your time, and as you reach the top corner, dab a bit of water or egg wash along the edge to seal it. This acts like glue and keeps your egg roll from unraveling during cooking. The key behind perfecting your folding technique is ensuring the wrapper is tightly rolled around the filling, preventing any gaps that might allow oil to seep in during frying.
Additional tips for egg roll perfection
While mastering the folding technique is crucial, there are several additional tips to help you make egg rolls that rival your favorite takeout spot. Firstly, the choice of filling matters significantly. Opt for ingredients that are not too moist, as excess moisture can make the wrappers soggy. If using vegetables, drain them before sauteing to remove some of their water content. Then after cooking, ensure they cool down to room temperature before you begin rolling. Hot fillings would steam up the inside of the wrapper, making it prone to tearing and difficult to handle.
Another important aspect to consider is the management of your egg roll wrappers. These wrappers can dry out quickly when exposed to air, becoming brittle and challenging to fold. To prevent this, once you open their packaging, keep them covered with a damp paper towel.
Finally, when it comes to frying, temperature control is essential. Oil that's too hot will brown the wrappers too quickly without properly cooking what's inside. Meanwhile, oil that's not hot enough can lead to a greasy final product. Maintaining the oil at the right temperature ensures each egg roll is evenly fried, achieving that ideal crispy exterior and well-cooked interior. By keeping these tips in mind, along with practicing the folding technique, you'll be able to create egg rolls that are not only delicious but also visually appealing, and without the common pitfalls of sogginess or tearing.