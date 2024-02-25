How To Fold Egg Rolls Just Like Your Favorite Takeout Every Single Time

Whether served as a side to complement your main course or as a snack during a casual get-together, egg rolls have a universal appeal that adds pizzazz to the dining experience. While making them yourself is a great idea (since you can vary the fillings and create your preferred flavor profile), replicating the perfection of your favorite takeout is not easy. That's why you need to master the folding technique.

To start, gather your egg roll wrappers and your filling. Lay one wrapper on a clean, flat surface so that one of its corners points towards you, like a diamond. Place about 2 tablespoons of filling near the bottom corner, but leave a little border to give you space to roll. Now, lift the bottom corner up and over the filling, tucking it under slightly to keep everything nice and snug.

Next, fold in the left and right corners towards the center, creating what looks like an open envelope. For the final roll, start rolling from the bottom, snugly enveloping the filling with the wrapper. Take your time, and as you reach the top corner, dab a bit of water or egg wash along the edge to seal it. This acts like glue and keeps your egg roll from unraveling during cooking. The key behind perfecting your folding technique is ensuring the wrapper is tightly rolled around the filling, preventing any gaps that might allow oil to seep in during frying.