10 Of The Oldest Bakeries In The US You Can Still Visit

Today, mass-produced baked goods are available in just about every grocery store, but there's something far more wholesome about heading to your local bakery to pick up something handmade and fresh from the oven. There are tens of thousands of bakeries across the U.S., and the personal touch these establishments offer is more appealing than ever, with consumers often favoring quality and craftsmanship over convenience. For some bakeries, prioritizing these very values has helped them stay in business for a rather impressive length of time, with many enduring for multiple generations.

Having survived through wars, economic downturns, and ever-changing food trends, America's oldest bakeries certainly deserve recognition for their resilience. By sticking to what they do best, they've outlasted countless competitors, and remained essential hubs in their communities. Some have stayed small and humble, while others have expanded into thriving multi-location or online businesses, but all share a commitment to tradition that keeps visitors coming back. So, it's only fitting that we shed some light on these icons of American history. In this line up, we're celebrating 10 of the country's longest-running bakeries, all of which are still serving up fresh, handcrafted treats today.