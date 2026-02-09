10 Of The Oldest Bakeries In The US You Can Still Visit
Today, mass-produced baked goods are available in just about every grocery store, but there's something far more wholesome about heading to your local bakery to pick up something handmade and fresh from the oven. There are tens of thousands of bakeries across the U.S., and the personal touch these establishments offer is more appealing than ever, with consumers often favoring quality and craftsmanship over convenience. For some bakeries, prioritizing these very values has helped them stay in business for a rather impressive length of time, with many enduring for multiple generations.
Having survived through wars, economic downturns, and ever-changing food trends, America's oldest bakeries certainly deserve recognition for their resilience. By sticking to what they do best, they've outlasted countless competitors, and remained essential hubs in their communities. Some have stayed small and humble, while others have expanded into thriving multi-location or online businesses, but all share a commitment to tradition that keeps visitors coming back. So, it's only fitting that we shed some light on these icons of American history. In this line up, we're celebrating 10 of the country's longest-running bakeries, all of which are still serving up fresh, handcrafted treats today.
1. Bredenbeck's Bakery and Ice Cream Parlor; Philadelphia, PA
Bredenbeck's Bakery and Ice Cream Parlor found its humble beginnings back in 1889. Founded by Bavarian immigrant Frederick Robert Bredenbeck, the first store opened in the Northern Liberties area of Philadelphia, and fast became a hit. As business continued to skyrocket, the Bredenbreck family was soon in a position to expand, and in the decades that followed, more branches of the bakery popped up in various neighborhoods across the city.
65 years after opening, the Bredenbreck's entrusted the business to Walter and Otto Haug, who had both worked there for many years. The bakeries remained popular as ever, and in 1983, Walter's daughter Karen Boyd-Rhode oversaw the opening of a new branch in Chestnut Hill. Today, the bakery's operations are centered here, with an array of sweet treats also available to purchase from the Bredenbreck's online store. The bakery doubles as an ice cream parlor, which has only enhanced its multi-generational appeal.
Amongst Bredenbreck's offerings, you'll find everything from classic breakfast pastries to cheesecakes, cupcakes, and pies. Intricate, custom designed cakes are the bakery's speciality, and the team even caters weddings. Visit the ice cream parlor, and you'll be met with a tempting array of flavors, including salted caramel pretzel, birthday cake, and coffee fudge truffle. Or, you could sample one of Bredenbreck's signature sundaes, chipwiches, or ice cream cakes.
(215) 247-7374
8126 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118
2. Lyndell's Bakery; Somerville, MA
Serving the people of Somerville, Massachusetts since 1887, Lyndell's Bakery was founded by Swedish immigrant Birger C. Lindahl, after he decided to make the switch from hand-delivering fresh bread to selling it from a physical store. Over the years, the bakery has changed hands three times, but its traditional approach has always prevailed. Product offerings may have pivoted as consumer tastes evolve, but no matter what goods are being crafted, Lyndell's prides itself on using "baking methods and customs of an earlier time." This is likely what's fueled the bakery's continuing success, and the store is fondly known as the "Godfather" of New England bakeries by many.
Now owned by American entrepreneur Bill Galatis, the bakery is still located in its original spot in Somerville, though the business does plan to relocate nearby in 2026. In store, you can order beautifully decorated custom cakes, or pick up classic bakery favorites like donuts, cookies, croissants, and breads. There are plenty of European-style, refrigerated pastries to choose from, too, such as chocolate cannolis, eclairs, and florentines.
(617) 625-1793
720 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144
3. LeJeune's Bakery; Jeanerette, LA
Established in 1884, LeJeune's bakery in Jeanerette, Louisiana is known for its minimalistic menu, which features just five items. Keeping the selection of baked goods small allows the bakery to maintain the utmost quality, and everything on offer is produced by hand, using old-fashioned methods that have clearly stood the test of time. In fact, LeJeune's was the first bakery in Louisiana to be listed in the National Registry of Historic Places.
Throughout the entirety of its existence, the bakery has remained in the LeJeune family. It's now in the hands of Matt LeJeune, the fifth generation to have taken over, and he has kept the original product line up largely unchanged. In its Jeanerette store, LeJeune's sells French bread, garlic-buttered bread, pistolettes, and hot dog buns, as well as its famous ginger cake. And, if you're not local, these are also available to order online.
(337) 276-5690
1510 Main Street, Jeanerette, Louisiana
4. Holtermann's Bakery; Staten Island, NY
Long before New York's Staten Island became accessible by bridge, a small family-run bakery was quietly thriving in the borough. Holtermann's Bakery, which dates back to 1878, is not only one of America's longest-running bakeries, but also the oldest family business on Staten Island. German-born Claus Holtermann was the original owner, and the bakery has stayed in the family ever since, now run by Jill Holtermann Bowers and her cousin Bill.
In the early days, Holtermann's used horse-drawn carriages to deliver their baked goods locally. These were later upgraded to a fleet of striking orange trucks, though these no longer operate today, with business now centered around the bakery's physical store in the Great Kills area of the island. A variety of baked goods are available, including pies, donuts, cookies, and cakes. The bakery's buttery crumb cake has long been a hit, but it's perhaps most famous for its decadent "Charlotte Russe" cupcake. This features a fluffy yellow sponge cake base, topped with raspberry jam and a generous swirl of whipped cream, and finished with a glossy cherry.
(718) 984-7095
405 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, New York
5. Kirchhoff's Bakery and Deli; Paducah, KY
Head to Paducah, Kentucky, and you'll find a bakery that's been delighting locals and visitors alike for over 150 years. Established in 1873 by Prussian immigrant Franz Kirchhoff and his wife Hannah Baumer, Kirchhoff's Bakery's original focus was fresh bread. This was baked in a wood-fired oven using Old World methods, and sold from an iron wheel cart on the banks of the Ohio River by Franz himself.
Throughout the decades, multiple generations have been involved in the bakery's operations. In 1997, after being reopened by the fifth generation of the Kirchoff family, the store underwent a revamp, taking on the new name Kirchhoff's Bakery and Deli. With Ginny Kirchhoff-Elmore at the helm, the bakery continued producing its traditional artisan breads, while expanding its offering to include pastries, crackers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. And, these new products went down a treat. In fact, in our 2025 roundup of the best sandwich shops in every state, Kirchoff's took the top spot for Kentucky.
(270) 442-7117
118 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001
6. Naegelin's Bakery; New Braunfels, TX
Another bakery with a legacy that spans generations is Naegelin's Bakery. Opened in New Braunfels, Texas in 1868, the bakery's origin story is somewhat remarkable. Founder Edouard Naegelin Sr. arrived in the area practically penniless, with not much more than a sack of flour to his name. He was just 24 years old at the time, and had already attempted to open a bakery in nearby city of San Antonio without success. But, his new endeavour was to be a triumph.
Like many others on this list, Naegelin's bakery once delivered its products by hand from a wagon, with freshly-baked loaves left on customers' doorsteps. The first physical store was in New Braufnel's Goldebagen building, though it was relocated to South Seguin Avenue in 1870. After being passed on to Edouard Naegelin's son in 1924, and later to his grandson, the business was eventually sold to the Granzin family in the early 1980s.
On the Naegelin's menu today, there are a wide variety of breads, from soft buns and crusty baguettes to fruit-filled breakfast loaves. The selection of sweet treats is equally tempting, comprising fluffy coffee cakes, flaky strudels, and chewy cookies, all coming in an impressive array of flavors. Another savory standout are the kolaches. These are traditional Texan-Czech pastries made with a sweet yeasted dough that's filled with meats and cheeses.
(830) 625-5722
129 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130
7. Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery; Lititz, PA
Still operating from its original Lititz location today, Pennsylvania's Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery is a must-visit spot for anyone who appreciates the chewy, golden bite of a homemade pretzel. Julius Sturgis opened the bakery in 1861, after extending his family home to include a shopfront. Julius' grandson, Marriott (Tom) Sturgis, later followed in his footsteps, opening another pretzel bakery in the Reading area of Pennsylvania in 1946. Tom Sturgis Pretzels and the original Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery are both still in operation today, with Tom, son Bruce, and other members of the Sturgis family managing the two branches.
A visit to the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery is as much about the experience as it is the pretzels. Built in 1784, the building itself is oozing with charm. Guests can explore the historic bakery, watch pretzels being made the traditional way, and even try their hand at making one themselves. In the shop, you'll find various types of pretzels, including the classic soft, yeasted twists, the smaller, crunchier versions, and those coated with chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter.
(717) 626-4354
219 East Main Street (Route 772), Lititz, PA 17543
8. Trefzger's Bakery; Peoria Heights, IL
Central Illinois' oldest bakery is Trefzger's. With its roots in the city of Peoria, this beloved establishment has been around since 1861, when it was opened by German settler Simon Trefzger. At its first location on Fulton Street, the bakery played an important role in the community, helping to feed locally-stationed troops during the American Civil War. Its high quality, traditionally-made bakes made it a real standout for locals, and despite four moves since its opening, the bakery has always stayed true to its artisan roots.
Trefzger's bakery stayed in the family for four generations until it was sold to Jeff Huebner in 1993. Along with wife Martha, Huebner still runs the bakery today from its current location on Prospect Road in Peoria Heights. It's clear that the Trefzger family's high standards are still very much in place, and business continues to boom for the bakery, which prides itself on producing "quality products for quality people."
This Peoria Heights gem sells a whole host of speciality products, including vibrant thumbprint cookies, frosting-topped coffee cakes, and fruit-loaded pies. There are also a number of wheat-free and vegan cakes, cookies, and brownies on offer, though advance ordering is recommended to avoid disappointment.
(309) 685-9221
4416 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights, IL 61616
9. Boudin; San Francisco, CA
America's second oldest bakery, Boudin, has a whopping 25 stores located across California. It all began in 1849, when Isidore Boudin launched the first bakery on DuPont Street (now Grant Avenue) in San Francisco. The bakery fast became gained a reputation for its signature sourdough loaves, crafted from a carefully maintained mother dough. The bread's distinctive flavor is said to come from a unique strain of yeast called Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, and that iconic taste has endured for over 170 years.
Today, eight of Boudin's stores are located in San Francisco, including its flagship waterfront building at Fisherman's Wharf. Here, visitors can watch the expert bakers at work, explore the onsite museum to learn about the bakery's rich history, and enjoy a meal in the ever-popular cafe. A favorite among guests is the bakery's famous soups, that come served in rustic sourdough bread bowls. The menu also includes an impressive selection of sandwiches, sourdough pizzas, and fresh salad bowls. Of course, you can always pop in and pick up a deliciously crusty loaf to take home if preferred.
(415) 928-1849
160 Jefferson Street, Upper Level, San Francisco, CA 94133
10. Winkler Bakery; Winston-Salem, NC
Proudly recognized as the oldest bakery in America, Winkler Bakery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has preserved its reputation for excellence for over 200 years and counting. It first opened its doors in 1807, under the care of Swiss-born baker Christian Winkler and his family, and continued to be run by Winkler descendants until 1926. Still well and truly in operation today, the bakery now forms part of the Old Salem Museums and Gardens, and remains an integral part of the local community. Amazingly, Winkler's loaves continue to be baked using the original wood-fired oven that's been at the heart of the bakery since its founding.
Inside, visitors are greeted with a mouth-watering spread of baked goods. Winkler's cookies, cakes, muffins, strudels, and breads are all sure to impress. Its famous Moravian sugar cake even became so popular amongst customers that the bakery now sells it as a dry mix, allowing fans to recreate the treat at home with the simple addition of butter, eggs, and water. The ginger cookies are another longstanding favorite, with many a rave review on Tripadvisor. Conveniently, these are one of the select baked treats that can be ordered through the bakery's online store.
(336) 721-7302
521 S Main St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101