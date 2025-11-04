Over 200 Years And Counting: This North Carolina Bakery Is The Oldest Continually Operating One In The US

History buffs may enjoy visiting some of the dozens of old restaurants that still operate across America. Whether you're a fan of remembering key dates or simply are a sucker for nostalgia, sampling food from the oldest restaurant in every state can become a kind of bucket-list adventure. In addition to laying claim to titles like the oldest operating restaurant in the United States, some businesses continue to work in the ways of yesterday. One bakery in North Carolina still uses ovens heated by wood. Established in 1799 by the Moravian church, the Winkler Bakery is known as America's oldest continually operating bakery. When first built, the residing baker churned out treats until Christian Winkler, a Swiss-born baker, purchased the operations in 1807. The bakery stayed in the Winkler family for generations.

Situated on the grounds of Old Salem Museums and Gardens, the Winkler Bakery rests in an area thick with history that can be traced to 1766. The area is known for its production of Moravian cookies, and several companies in the Winston-Salem area ship these super-thin spiced treats around the world. This recipe has roots in the German lebkuchen cookie, and the skinny, circular cookies are recognizable by their scalloped edges. They're quick to bake, and because they're so slim, many pieces can be rolled out per batch.