The Story Behind The Oldest Bakery In The US

Countless new bakeries have been popping up across the US in recent years. From pâtisseries serving mirror-glaze entremet cakes to inventive test kitchens crafting perfectly-proofed sourdough loaves, it seems like there's always a buzzy new spot attracting crowds of customers and social media influencers. Sometimes, however, all you want to do is get back to basics, and there's one bakery that's been dishing out classics longer than anywhere else in the country: Winkler Bakery in North Carolina.

Located in the historic town of Old Salem, Winkler Bakery has been in operation since 1807, making it the oldest continuously operating bakery in the United States. The building itself actually goes back even further. In 1799, it was built by the Moravian Church for a baker and his family to serve the surrounding community. Eight years later, it was bought by Christian Winkler, a baker originally from Switzerland. Winkler, his wife, and their six children all moved in, paving the way for a family-run business that would go on to make history.