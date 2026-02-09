6 Olive Oils At Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

Olive oil is one of the best oils for your diet. It is rich in amino acids, healthy fats, and antioxidants, and may reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. It is a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, along with fruits, vegetables, nuts, and healthy grains. And, even though America's food pyramid has been recently flipped upside down to focus on full-fat dairy and animal proteins, following the Mediterranean Diet is internationally recognized as one of the best for your health.

In addition to the health benefits, olive oil can be used for cooking, drizzling, or dipping. It can add zesty spiciness to a salad dressing or add richness to a cup of coffee. However, depending on its source, olive oil can be more expensive than other oils, which can be a deterrent when shopping on a budget. That is where the discount grocer Aldi comes into play. The store is known for its affordability, keeping prices low for consumers by sourcing directly and labeling products under its private-label brands. While Italian extra virgin olive oil is one of the most popular and expensive options, by sourcing olive oil from outside Italy, Aldi can keep prices low.

However, when shopping for the best olive oil, does Aldi have an option worth buying? To decide, I picked up a bottle of each olive oil at the store to taste-test. I tried each oil, taking into account its ingredients, production, packaging, and price. Here are the results.